REVIEW: ‘The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas’ at The Theatre Royal

The deep south came to Bury St Edmunds last night in a whirlwind of raunchy costumes and promiscuous fun at the opening night of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas at the Theatre Royal.

Bury St Edmunds Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society had the audience in stitches with a talented cast with their take on the 70’s Texas based production.

The Bury St Edmunds Operatic and Dramatic Society present The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.''Picture: Andy Abbott.

Fiona Barker, who played Miss Mona Stangley, madam of the whorehouse, led the cast with witty one-liners and powerful solos and her connection with the grumpy old sheriff played by Barry Barker was an entertaining experience, enjoyed by all watchers.

With the fun plot set in a whorehouse threatened by closure, the ‘whores’ put on spectacular dancing and singing scenes not to be outdone by the hilariously funny football team whose naughty dancing scenes were enjoyed by all.

Teamed with the hilarious Governor of Texas, played by Colin Musgrove, the audience were enthralled by his wit and funny charm.

The production runs until Saturday, May 5 and tickets range from £10 to £20. Call the box office on 01284 769505 or visit www.theatreroyal.org.