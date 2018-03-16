REVIEW: Much loved musical, The Producers, is a massive hit for the Irving Stage Company

Award winning Broadway smash, The Producers, was brought to the Theatre Royal’s stage earlier this month, thanks to some stellar work by the Irving Stage Company.

Adapted from the 1968 hit film of the same name, The Producers takes a cheeky look at the world of musical theatre.

The Producers at The Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds Photo by Andy Abbott

It tells the tale of unlikely duo Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom who aim to create the ultimate Broadway flop.

Bialystock is a cocky, granny womaniser, but his friendship with the young and innocent Leo Bloom, proves to be quite touching and the storyline flowed perfectly.

One of the Irving Stage Company’s biggest triumphs in the show was the on stage relationship between Bialystock, played by Irving stalwart Nit Metclafe, and George Lane as Leo Bloom.

Lane proved incredibly popular with the audience and rightly so, his comedy timing and singing was brilliant.

The Producers at The Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds''Photo by Andy Abbott

Special mention should be given to Tom Menarry who gave a confident, charismatic performance as director’s assistant Carmen Ghia. I’m no director but I have a strong feeling that Menarry and his awesome dancing feet will go far in the world of theatre.

This Irving Stage Company production of The Producers might have initially shocked a typical Theatre Royal audience.

Yes, there was swearing, sexual innuendo and a bit of Hitler worshipping but most importantly it was incredibly funny. The granny zimmer frame dance routine was something to behold.

It was evident that the Irving Stage Company adored putting on this production and the packed out Theatre Royal audience loved it right back, giving them a much deserved standing ovation!

Tickets are still available for tonight’s performance and both performances tomorrow. To book, visit https://www.theatreroyal.org/shows/the-producers/

