REVIEW: Hay Fever at Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds

Comedy Hay Fever may appear light, slight and breezy but this hilarious farce has a stinging bite.

When the narcissistic and self involved Bliss family invite four potential lovers to their country house, little do the guests realise they are being used as pawns in the family’s sexual games. Hilarity ensues as polite society of the repressed middle class clashes with the family’s bohemian ways and warped sense of romance.

Expertly performed by graduates from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, this is a thoroughly entertaining adaptation of Noël Coward’s classic play.

Helen Reuben is excellent as matriarch and retired theatre star Judith Bliss - a vampiric diva who delivers every line with a theatrical flourish.

There are strong turns also from Barney Fishwick, Aoife Kennan, Sophie McQuillan, Charlie Merriman, Lili Miller, James Musgrave, Eliot Salt and Joseph Whitworth.

It is at Bury St Edmunds’ Theatre Royal until tomorrow.

Visit theatreroyal.org