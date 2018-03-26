REVIEW: Anthony Horowitz’s Mindgame at the Theatre Royal

The title is so apt and what you see is rarely what you think it is.

The play is everything you do not want in life, like fear, control, mega deceit with nothing being as you are led to believe.

Even the set misleads you by the subtle changes which fill you with disbelief.

Trust and truth are just a myth.

But what excellent acting by the three cast and they deceive the audience as

much as the victim on stage.

It’s spooky, unpredictable and you find yourself asking is anyone sane or are

they all psychopaths.

The show is thought provoking, and the concepts of good, evil and recovery

are so relevant.

It’s definitely not for the faint hearted and when you leave after the show you

might find yourself saying – wow that’s real scary.