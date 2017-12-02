Record entries for BurySOUND in its 20th year

After an avalanche of applications from across East Anglia, the full line-up for the BurySOUND Music Competition’s 20th year is announced.

BurySOUND was launched in 1998 by St Edmundsbury Borough Council’s Jackie Smith and promoter Paul Johnson to instigate a grass roots modern music scene in the Bury St Edmunds area,

Bessie Turner. Picture: Chris Driver

The original 1998 competition had 16 bands in three heats; this year saw a record 45 applying for 25 slots. This year sees the addition of a heat at Haverhill Arts Centre.

It begins on January 26 at The Hunter Club, Bury, with Ben Wheatley, Deep City, Enterlude, May Aculpa, Organ Of Corti and Bessie Turner.

February 2, The Hunter Club: The Cornhill String Band, The Getaway, In My Disguise, Kyanos, Phoebe Austin and Amethysts.

February 9, Haverhill Arts Centre: The Fifths, Heathen, Indecision, Saltfen, Shannon Elsden and Stretch Soul Gang.

Stretch Soul Gang. Picture: Taryn Driscoll

February 16, The Hunter Club: All We Know, Kelodown, Lemondaze, Noah Evans, Unwaves and War Waves.

February 23, The Hunter Club: Abbey Green, The Catch, Eeeyore, Influx Of Insanity, Kulk and A Horse Called War

March 9, The Apex, Bury: final with heat winners o, plus last year’s winners Tundra.

All start at 6pm and tickets are £5 in advance from www.whatsonwestsuffolk.co.uk

A Horse Called War. Picture Aaron Sly

Amethysts