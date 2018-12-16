Zachary Grove may be just eight years old, but the Bury St Edmunds schoolboy has run more than 200km – surpassing the 100-run milestone of the town’s junior parkrun.

The Sebert Wood Community Primary School pupil completed his impressive feat at the 106th Bury junior parkrun, missing just six events since the inaugural race in October 2016.

And his enthusiasm for the race shows no signs of abating, with his new target of 200 parkrun junior outings.

With a distance of 2km covered by the runners aged 14 and under, Grove’s 100-race marking run on December 2 means he has covered at least 200km in the past two years.

He finished in 25th position in a time of 12 minutes, 16 seconds.

Mum Lisa added that Zach was due to race in Sunday’s parkrun as well, for his 101st event.

“He never got into football or other more popular sports, despite us pushing it,” she said. “So I’m not really sure where or how the interest came about, but as soon as he took part in that first event two years ago, that was just that.

“It seemed to bring out a competitiveness in him, not necessarily against others but in himself. He wanted to be the first kid to hit the 100-race milestone.

“I’m so proud of him for doing it. I’m absolutely amazed at his drive and determination, it’s all him.

“He has a younger sister, and she’s enjoying the race too, it’s become a family day out now, his grandparents do the marshalling of the course.

“He’s such a shy child and this is the perfect event for him, it’s not about winning or being the best, but about setting a goal and achieving it.

“But it’s also given him a lot of confidence and helping him to come out of himself more and more.”

She added that he has recently signed up to the Bury Rugby Minis section, showing an interest in the sport.