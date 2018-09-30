Youth martial arts expert jets off to US for World Championships

BSE's Maria Whiting shows off her Kuk Sool Won moves ahead of competing at the 2018 World Champs in Houston, Texas (4398749)

West Suffolk College student Maria Whiting will be jetting off to the United States to compete in next weekend’s Kuk Sool Won World Championships.

The 17-year-old has been studying the traditional Korean martial art since she was four years old at the Bury St Edmunds school and has become a Grand Champion after winning the second dahn Youth Women category at the recent European Championships.

The event, held at the University of East Anglia in June, sparked an invite to the World Championships, which will be held in Houston, Texas, next weekend.

The West Suffolk College student said: “It’s very exciting, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do.

“I’ve never been to America before and I’m looking forward to it.

“We’re making it into a bit of a family holiday as well, it’s going to be really fun.

“But it’s also an amazing chance to compete against the best in the world – that’s going to be a great experience.

“I’m quite proud to be representing the Bury St Edmunds school internationally, it’s a great club, the best in my opinion.”

Whiting will compete in the youth category of the World Championships and said she will be trying to earn her second dahn – ie. the second stage of the commonly known black belt expertise – at the event, having already achieved the youth version.

She said she was one of the youngest to ever test for the grading, which takes years of experience and study.

“It all makes me very proud,” she said.

“I do it because I enjoy it though, and that makes it even better, it’s fun and I enjoy competing too.”

She was one of 51 students from the Bury school to take part at the European tournament in Norwich, competing against more than 1,000 competitors from across the continent.

The school returned with a ‘staggering’ 129 medals – 26 golds, 36 silvers, 35 bronze and 32 copper medals – as they placed third in the overall team event.

Whiting was one of three Grand Masters to be named, with John Foreman (second dahn male champion) and Richard Preece (first dahn male champion) also receiving the honour at the event.

The school is taught by Kuk Sool Won expert Richard Jones, who is listed by the World Kuk Sool Association as a fifth Degree Black Belt Master (Pyung Kwahn Jahng Nim).

He said he was ‘delighted’ by his students' recent run of results.

“It’s staggering how well they have done,” he said.

Kuk Sool Won is the study of all of the traditional fighting arts which together comprise the martial arts history of Korea. It includes the entire spectrum of established Asian fighting arts and body conditioning techniques, as well as mental development and traditional weapons training.