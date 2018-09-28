Football - Needham Vs Met Police ..Needhams Captain Gareth Heath trying to win the ball back ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (4443474)

It was meaty, fast-paced and full of contentious moments – a quintessential FA Cup tie – with Bloomfields’ Metropolitan Police visitors nicking it 3-2 in extra-time.

Needham Market’s second round qualifying replay was edge of the seat stuff between two very-closely matched sides, with it ending 2-2 after 90 minutes.

It took a total of 210 minutes of football to produce a victor, with the two teams having already drawn two-all on Saturday to hand the Marketmen the home replay.

Drama ensued from the beginning, with a blown fuse plunging the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central team’s ground into darkness, and delaying kick off by 35 minutes.

But it did not dampen the spirit of both teams as they got stuck in to the encounter from the off, showcasing non-league football at its best.

Football - Needham Vs Met Police ..Needhams Reece Dobson scores the second goal of the night..Photographer Ben Pooley. (4443204)

But manager Richard Wilkins felt his side had wasted a golden opportunity to progress to the third qualifying round, after rushing ahead into a 2-0 lead in the first half-an-hour.

“We’ve thrown it away,” he said. “We were two-nil up and absolutely coasting and we stopped playing.

“We made so many bad decisions and I thought we had so many opportunities, we could have been at least 4-0l up at half-time.

“Terrible, terrible decision-making in front of goal, we’ve got lads trying to chip the ‘keeper when they could have just slid it in, we’ve only got ourselves to blame for that.

“But everything that could go against us did as well, I don’t understand some of the decisions of the officials.”

Luke Ingram put the side a goal ahead after just nine minutes, from a Gareth Heath corner, before Reece Dobson doubled the advantage in the 26th minute with a fantastic volley at the back post.

Football - Needham Vs Met Police ..Needhams Jeremiah Kamanzi on the attack ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (4443208)

But the visitors, who compete at the same level in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division South, were never far behind as they forced captain Gareth Heath to scramble off the line in the 23rd minute, before pulling a goal back in the 29th minute to leave the score at 2-1 at the break.

It was a high-tempo game of end-to-end action, with numerous advances from both sides causing defenders’ heart rates – and the crowds’ – to sky rocket, as momentum tipped from Needham to the Met and back again multiple times.

Met Police’s Jack Mazzone equalised in the 70th minute to leave a final 20 minutes of nervous action.

Needham were aggrieved to see a strong penalty shout waved on by the referee in the first minute of added time, as it appeared Ingram was brought down by a challenge in the box, before Jeremiah Kamanzi was fortunate not to be badly injured by a bad challenge from the visitors’ Louis Birch a minute later.

It heightened their sense of injustice as the Met Police netted the winner just three minutes into extra-time to take the victory and progress to an away trip to Tiverton Town on October 6.

Football - Needham Vs Met Police ..Needhams Luke Ingram and On loan Tarqi Issa celebrate reeces goal..Photographer Ben Pooley. (4443205)

Wilkins said: “It was a blatant penalty and I don’t understand how a challenge like the one on Jerry can only get a yellow.

“We’ve made individual errors – like we did on Saturday – and we should have killed the game off before half-time.

“Griffs hitting the post in the final few minutes typified the game, but when you go 2-0 up, you shouldn’t lose an FA Cup game.

“The players are all devastated, it’s bitterly disappointing.”

He admitted that the £9,000 prize money up for grabs had added pressure on him as a manager, but that should not have affected the team, who he emphasised must now prepare for their away league trip tomorrow to Stourbridge (3pm).

But they will have to do so without defender JJ Wilson, who the club believe has torn his ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) following scans.

Wilkins said he will be unlikely to play again this season.

“It’s a massive blow,” he said. “We’ve lost our best player from the early season.

“He’ll be hard to replace and we’re also without Keiran after he got sent off on Saturday – unfairly – so we will have to try and get another centre half in soon.”

Morphew was sent off in the 68th minute of Saturday’s draw away at the Met Police, for a tackle interpreted as dangerous – Ingram was cautioned for his protests.

Needham went a goal up after 17 minutes from the penalty spot, Dan Morphew converting after Ingram was pulled down in the box.

The Met pulled a goal back in the 24th minute from a corner, before the Marketmen again took the lead on the hour mark. But Morphew’s sending off led to an equaliser in the 74th minute to set up Tuesday night’s replay.

Needham Market: Jessup, Dye, Sturgess, Kamanzi, Keiran Morphew, Dan Morphew, Ingram, Heath, Dobson (Marsden 105’), Issa (Griffiths 84’), Adam Mills

Unused: McLaughlin, Carragher, Rose, Shorten

Free Press Man of the Match: Issa – dynamic and energised, he was the source of a lot of Needham’s forward momentum

Attendance: 208