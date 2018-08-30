Needham Market have completed the loan signing of young Colchester United striker Tariq Issa.

NEW SIGNING: Tariq Issa, pictured in action for Colchester against Needham Market in a pre-season friendly, has joined the Marketmen on loan PICTURE: Colchester United

The 20-year-old forward has joined the Marketmen on loan and is set to be in Richard Wilkins' squad for their Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division Central trip to Alvechurch on Saturday (3pm).

Issa has been with the U's since the age of 12 and signed a four-year contract with the Sky Bet League Two club in July 2015, before agreeing a new four-year deal 12 months later.

He has made two senior appearances for Colchester's first team, the first as a half-time substitute in an EFL Trophy tie against Southampton Under-23s in October 2016.

Issa then made his Football League debut in August last year as a substitute against Luton Town.

Manager Richard Wilkins revealed to the Free Press he was close to signing him last season and is delighted to have managed to secure his services in what he had identified as an area of his squad lacking any depth.

"He is an attacking central midfielder who can play behind the front man, the number eight or out wide.

"He adds more depth in that area."

Issa scored a 25-yard rocket against Needham Market in pre-season, which Wilkins said demonstrated what he can bring to the team.

He said he was still looking for one more player to complete his squad and is hoping to have JJ Wilson back fit in 'a couple of weeks' following a knee injury.

The player who has been impressing at centre-back since signing over the summer will know Needham's newest addition well, having been at Colchester United together.