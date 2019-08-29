Stowmarket Town have received a boost ahead of tomorrow’s home game with Kirkley & Pakefield (3pm), after teenager George Quantrell agreed a three-year deal with the club, writes Alex Moss.

The midfielder, who turns 17 today, has made a big impression at Greens Meadow since joining in February, and has started in all of Stow’s last six games.

Quantrell has six goals in 24 appearances for the Old Gold and Blacks, with his latest goal coming in Tuesday’s 5-0 thrashing of Brantham Athletic, which sent Stow to the top of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table.

“I’m delighted that George has committed to the club for the next three years,” Stow manager Rick Andrews said. “We sat down with him and his parents and it was an easy conversation, as the lad is really enjoying his football and that is paramount to both us and his mum and dad.

“He has an old head on young shoulders and he has earned the total respect of his team-mates through his performances, which have been staggering for such a young lad.

“If you are good enough then you are old enough. I hope seeing George flourish in the first team will encourage other young players to consider us as an option to play their football.

“I’m sure the Stowmarket supporters will be as excited as I am to watch George continue his progression in the gold and black of Stowmarket Town.”