Young South African talents sign up for Bury St Edmunds

Sean Park is excited about what two young South African talents can bring to Bury St Edmunds CC for their 2019 Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League campaign.

The club who have flirted with relegation in recent seasons are the additions will reap rewards on the pitch.

Both top order batsman Justin Broad, 18, and bowling all-rounder Daniel Moriarty, 19, have been recommended by last season’s overseas professional Murray Commins, who has moved to Ireland from his native South Africa to establish his cricket career there.

CRICKET - Bury (Bowling/Fielding) v Copdock (Batting)...Pictured: Dom Manthorpe bowling...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (6438509)

Left-arm orthodox spinner Moriarty, who has been playing for powerhouse Western Province in the Western Province Premier League, having graduated from the renowned Cape Town cricket school Rondebosch Boys High School and has also represented South Africa at under-19 level, has a UK passport. He is no stranger to wickets in this country, having helped Aston Rowant claim a third-placed finish in the Home Counties Premier League’s top division only last season.

Broad, who is just finishing his studies as well as playing cricket at Rondebosch Boys High School, has also represented Western Province and been in a national training camp, has a German passport.

But Bury captain Park said the club will not be looking to also add an overseas professional to supplement the talents of the promising pair.

“It is a case that as we have got both coming we would not be able to get an overseas as well,” he said.

“But we are very much looking forward to them coming over.

“We wish Murray Commins well as he is going to play in Ireland.

“He speaks very highly about them. It is exciting for them to join the club.

“They have the potential to go well with the young side we have got.”

But there have also been some notable departures ahead of winter nets training starting at The Victory Ground sports hall last weekend.

Dominic Manthorpe, who was instrumental in Bury’s charge to safety last season, when available from his MCC commitments, has said he will have very limited availability this time around and is set to play for his former club Hadleigh in the Two Counties Championship instead.

Luke Du Plooy has decided to join Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One champions along with two other players from the club: Josh Toon and Freddie Statham.

Meanwhile, Bury St Edmunds, Brockley and Walsham-le-Willows are among only five clubs across the Two Counties Championship leagues who it has been revealed did not drop a single mark for players’ behaviour by the umpires across the season. Long Melford and Dunmow are the others.