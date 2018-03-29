Worlington’s 2018 campaign receives a boost with Nunn arrival

Worlington have pulled off a transfer coup ahead of the new cricket season getting under way with the signing of Mark Nunn from Bury St Edmunds, writes Liam Apicella.

The all-rounder featured on 26 occasions in a variety of different formats for Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League side Bury in 2017, scoring a high of 80 unbeaten runs and taking 29 wickets.

However, he has now opted to drop down a division with Worlington, who open up their Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One campaign on the road at Elmstead on Saturday, April 14.

Batsman Graham Ford, who is the brother of Worlington captain Richard, said: “Mark is a really exciting signing for the club — we are delighted.

“We have been trying to get him to join for the last couple of years so it is great to have now got him signed up.

“He is a former Minor Counties player so will add plenty of experience to our team.

“It is one of the most exciting signings the club has made locally since I joined up.”