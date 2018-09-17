After winning the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One title with two games to spare, Worlington could not reproduce their best form at the final day winners of the Cambridgeshire & Huntingdonshire Premier League, Saffron Walden.

Cricket - Worlington v Coggeshall Worlington win Div one title Nuwan Jayasena Picture Mark Westley. (3921301)

Richard Ford's side won the toss and elected to bat, setting a total of 231 to beat, as they were bowled out in the last of their 50 overs on Sunday.

But it proved to not be enough as Saffron Walden hit the winning score in the 43rd over, thanks to a 72 from opener Simon Parmenter, while Joe Barrs' 72 further down the order also proved to be key.

For Worlington, their innings had got off to a shaky start with opener and key man Ziaf Kulasi bowled by Barrs for a duck on the fourth ball he had faced, leaving the Suffolk side on 1-1.

His opening partner Graham Ford helped to get the visitors going with his 28 from 32 balls but was caught by Michael Turner off Barrs (48-2).

Cricket - Worlington v Coggeshall Worlington win Div one title Matthew Wittish Picture Mark Westley. (3921271)

Jimmy Watson had proved to be the star batsman in Worlington's National Village Cup run this season and fired his way to an important 75 off 106 balls in a strong partnership with Mark Nunn, who went on to be the last man to fall, making 66 from 97 to leave a respectable 231 on the scoreboard.

But despite Ashan Athurkoralage taking the first of his two wickets (2-55) early on with the LBW capture of Stephen Larsen leaving them on 5-1, they passed the 50 mark before Giles Ecclestone was caught by Nuwan Jayasena to be the bowler's second victim.

Jack Sneath quickly followed for a duck to Mark Nunn and then Finn Karsten (4) to Charlie Tunstall to give Worlington's travelling support reason to believe they could progress to Saturday's final.

Worlington cricket. Worlington cricket club celebrate league win. Picture Mark Westley. (3921268)

But from 59-4 the hosts consolidated and reached 191-5 before going on to claim victory with three wickets and seven full overs to spare.

* See this week's Bury Free Press and Newmarket Journal print editions for reaction to the defeat and the rest of the weekend's action.