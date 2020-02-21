Worlington Cricket Club have announced the signing of former Zimbabwean international cricketer Shingirai Masakadza ahead of their 2020 Division One campaign in the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship.

The 33-year-old right arm seam bowler is also consistent with the bat, with the all-rounder a big signing for the 2018 Division One champions after they struggled their way to a mid-table sixth last season.

After making his first class debut for Easterns in 2008, he was called up to the Zimbabwe squad to face the West Indies in the Caribbean in February 2010.

Worlington cricket.Worlington cricket club celebrate league win. Picture Mark Westley. (29783749)

He made his ODI debut in Providence, and after Zimbabwe posted a competitive score of 256-5, Shingirai held his nerve in the final over of the match, to take two wickets as Zimbabwe pulled off a two-run victory, with Masakadza ending with figures of 3-36, taking the wickets of Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Dwayne Smith and Sulieman Benn.

Masakadza was included in Zimbabwe's squad for the 2011 World Cup, and played in one match, Zimbabwe's seven-wicket defeat to Pakistan.

He, along with Ian Nicolson, set the record for the highest last-wicket stand in ODIs for Zimbabwe (60).

He took 245 first-class wickets, including 16 Test cricket wickets, and scored 1378 first-class runs, at an average of 17.89. He holds an ECB Level 2 coaching licence.

Masakadza is the brother of former Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza, the current director of cricket in the country, and current cricketer Wellington Masakadza.

He holds a Tier 5 Sportspersons Visa, which entitles non-EEA sportspersons, entertainers and creative artists to come and work in the UK for up to 12 months.

Read more Cricket