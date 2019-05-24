Defending champions Worlington (302-5) have continued to move upwards in the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One standings following Saturday’s 49-run victory at league-leading Haverhill (253-9).

Richard Ford’s team started the campaign with a defeat, a tied match and an abandonment, but after beating Coggeshall Town last time out, their latest win has moved them up to seventh, 26 points behind Haverhill, who retained top spot.

Worlington’s top four all made decent scores, with Craig’s Estlea’s 86 – which included 10 4s and three 6s – accompanied by Graham Ford (62), Ziaf Kulasi (42) and James Watson (72).

Haverhill v Worlington - Graham Ford bats for Worlington.Pic - Richard Marsham. (10965043)

It was left to skipper Richard Ford to bring home the innings, scoring a swift 26 from 27 balls as Worlington reached their 50 overs by nudging just over a score of 300.

In reply, Haverhill openers Dan Pass (22) and Anthony Phillips (41) made a positive start, putting on 75 runs for the first wicket.

However, once Worlington bowler Johannes Diseko had claimed Pass’ wicket – caught by Kulasi – Haverhill slipped from 75-1 to 81-3.

Adam Dellar’s knock of 71 (eight 4s and one 6) steadied the innings, but once his wicket was snared by Estlea, with it went the home side’s chances of victory.

They endured another collapse to end the innings with, going from 235-6 to 253-9 from their 50 overs.

While he only scored three runs with the bat before being run out, Mark Nunn fared better with the ball in hand for Worlington, ending his 10 overs with figures of 4-31.

Luke Du Plooy, who arrived at the club in the winter from East Anglian Premier League side Bury St Edmunds, also bowled well during his four overs, returning figures of 2-13.

Worlington will aim to make it three wins in a row on Saturday when they host fourth-placed Woolpit (1pm).

A win for Worlington in that fixture would take them above their fellow Suffolk side.

l On Sunday Worlington will play host to Chappel and Wakes Colne in the third round of the National Village Cup Essex and Suffolk group (1pm). A win will send Worlington through to the regional final, where they could meet Two Counties rivals Woolpit.