Katherine Rednall saw her bid for a fourth World Indoor Bowls Championships title end in agonising fashion in a semi-final tie-break with seven-time winner Julie Forrest.

The Stowmarket-based defending champion had waltzed to the first set in the best-of-three format, sealing it 11-2.

She then looked odds-on to make Thursday afternoon's final as she led 6-4 in the second set, but Scotland's Forrest came back at her to take it 8-7 and force a three end tie-break.

Katherine Rednall with the Langham Glass trophy after beating Bex Field (13-3, 13-6) in the Ladies' Singles final of the World Indoor Bowls Championships 2018. (6748420)

Rednall recovered from going 1-0 down to 1-1 before a tense final shot on the deciding end saw her drive to move the jack away from Forrest's green bowl to her two red ones back-fire as it took it out of play and left it closer to one of her opponent's other bowls for a 2-1 defeat.

Speaking to the BBC on the portable rink at Potters Leisure Resort at Hopton-on-Sea, on the Suffolk-Norfolk border, after the conclusion of the match, Rednall said: "I got a really good rhythm going in the first set and my first two bowls were a bit better in the first set than they were in the second. But Julie really put the pressure on in the second set.

"Her first bowl was within six inches the majority of the ends, so it really piled it on. It (the set) just sort of slipped away."

She added: "I probably should have lost the second set by a lot more than I did. And the tie-break is just anyone's."

Forrest, who last won a world title in 2004 and is through to her first singles final at Potters Leisure Resort, said: "Katherine played absolutely fantastic like I knew she would and I cannot believe I got over the line, but if you play the right bowls at the right time you win the match."

Forrest will play either Alison Merrien or Ely's Ellen Falkner in the final on Thursday lunchtime.