Woolpit failed to put an end to a three match losing streak in Division One of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship as they fell to a 27-run defeat to the current league leaders.

Woolpit (154) lost to Wivenhoe Town (181-9) to sit in the bottom half of the league table after seven outings.

Despite limiting their visitors to a sub-par knock of 181-9 in their 50 allotted overs after Wivenhoe elected to bat first, Woolpit were unable to take advantage as they conceded all their wickets in the 45th over.

A three-wicket haul for captain Will Parker, at a cost of just 23 runs in his seven over spell, was not enough to inspire the victory, helped by two wickets for Chris Wells (2-32), and one each for Alex Jackson (1-26), Andy Northcote (1-29) and Barry Collins (1-38).

This was, in part, due to a lack of rhythm with the bat, as wickets fell regularly.Ryan Newcombe top scored with 36 for Woolpit, with further knocks from Karl Holmes (24) and Northcote (21), but no other home batsman was able to surpass the 20-run marker.

They will hope to put an end to their poor league results on Saturday, away to fourth-placed Hadleigh (1pm).

* Meanwhile in Pool A of the Suffolk Twenty20 Cup, Woolpit recorded their second victory of the group stages.

Woolpit T20 (109-1) beat Walsham-le-Willows T20 (113) by nine wickets to record back-to-back defeats of their opposition to get their 2019 campaign off to the best of starts.

Both squad’s extras columns showed as some of the biggest scores of the day, with 31 runs awarded for Walsham in the first innings their best score as they reached 113 runs all out (only 10 players).

Rob Gibson picked up three wickets, with two for Tom Sidhu and one each for Kian Flannagan, Jon Block and George Tilbrook.

In reply, Woolpit made short work of it as they reached their target in the 13th over. Newcombe retired on 51 not out, off just 37 balls alongside the unbeaten knock of 22 for Flannagan. Although Woolpit lost James Bradwell for 0, an extras column of 34 saw them reach their target with ease.

They sit top of Pool A after two outings. They next host Haverhill on Monday (6pm).

* John Emburey is the latest former England player to be announced by the PCA Masters team for August’s Twenty20 match against Woolpit.

The 66-year-old right arm off-break bowler – who played 64 Tests and 61 ODIs – will join captain Alex Tudor, Mark Ramprakash, Devon Malcolm, Dean Headley and Jonathan Trott as part of the England Masters team aiming to overcome the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One side on August 26.

Matthew Hoggard, Graham Onions, Monty Panesar and Ryan Sidebottom could also be named in the team, depending on their availability.

Woolpit are looking forward to the event, sponsored by Greene King IPA. Will Parker will captain the hosting team, alongside Andy Northcote, Barry Collins, Karl Holmes, Gavin Taylor and youth county cricketer Freddie Heldreich.

The club hope to have a bumper crowd for the match, to be held on Summer Bank Holiday Monday (2pm).