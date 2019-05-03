Woolpit have progressed to Round Two of the National Village Cup, after a four-wicket victory at home to Abberton & District in the first Suffolk & Essex regional round.

The Cricketer Village Cup is open to any English village club, with Woolpit taking part for the first time.

And it was a successful debut for Will Parker’s team, playing host to the Essex side who reached 136-7 in their 40-over innings after Woolpit chose to field first.

CRICKET - Woolpit (Bowling/Fielding) v Halstead (Batting)...Pictured: ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.... (9494582)

They bowled well, taking the top four batsman for a combined run-total of 24 runs, before a mid-order 81-run stand threatened an Abberton fightback. No resistance followed the capture of their wickets, with Gavin Taylor picking up three, Parker two and one for Stuart Lilley.

In reply, Woolpit needed just 29.4 overs to catch their target, with Alex Routledge top scoring with a half-century at number two bat.

CRICKET - Woolpit (Bowling/Fielding) v Halstead (Batting)...Pictured: Barry Collins...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.... (9494577)

They will again play hosts in Round Two, against Great Waltham on Sunday, May 12.

Meanwhile in Division One of the Two Counties Championship, Woolpit (219-9) beat Ipswich (172-8) by 47 runs in their first away match of their 2019 campaign.

In a match that was reduced to 45 overs a side in the wet and windy conditions, a 75-run knock from Andy Northcote proved vital to overcoming their opposition.

Captain Will Parker (25) and Northcote got the side off to a good start with a first wicket stand of 51 and kept the runs ticking away.

James Bradwell (33), Tom Sidhu (34), Oliver Ross (17) and Alex Packer (14) added key runs as they reached 219-9.

CRICKET - Woolpit (Bowling/Fielding) v Halstead (Batting)...Pictured: ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.... (9494530)

In reply, Ipswich lost their first wicket for just six runs and, although recovering with a second wicket stand of 72, the bowling of Northcote and Chris Wells ripped the heart out of their middle order as their run rate slowed to reach 172-8.

Marcus Packer took two wickets for just nine runs in his short three-over stint, while Northcote and Wells also took two wickets each. Parker and Barry Collins both took a wicket apiece as they halted Ipswich’s attack.

They will look to make it three wins from three on Saturday, at home to Lakenheath (1pm).

And in Division Three, Woolpit II (109 all out) lost to Bury St Edmunds II (169-6) by 60 runs.

Bury hit 169-6 in a 36 over reduced match. Woolpit, in reply, had just three batsmen hit double figures – with a 51 for James Holmes – as they were all out short of the total.

On Saturday, they are away to Walsham-le-Willows (1pm).