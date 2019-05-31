Woolpit dumped out of cup on back of hurtful league loss

It was a bad weekend for Woolpit as they fell to a second successive league defeat before being dumped out of the National Village cup at home to lower-league Woodham Mortimer.

Will Parker’s side (125) failed to give the response he had wanted on Saturday to their first loss of the campaign in Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One as hosting Worlington (254) claimed a comfortable victory by 129 runs.

After they won the toss and elected to bat they started incredibly quickly, with Ziaf Kulasi’s big hitting helping Worly reach 100 from their 15 overs.

The introduction of slower bowlers into the attack made a difference as Kulasi was bowled by Tom Whiteman for 77, and Graham Ford caught and bowled by Barry Collins for 43.

Woolpit made it back into the game as Chris Wells took two wickets in an over (James Watson 54 & Luke Du Plooy 0). Further accurate bowling and good fielding made scoring difficult, and wickets continued to fall.

Worlington were eventually dismissed for 254 in the 47th over. Wells finished with figures of 3-34 and Collins 3-55.

But Woolpit’s batsmen could not repeat the good form of their bowlers and fielders.

Parker was first out for eight, and when Andy Northcote, Tom Sidhu, Ryan Newcombe, and Kian Flanagan followed in quick succession, the game was threatening to be over very quickly at 32-5.

A partnership between Whiteman and Alex Routledge steadied the ship slightly and gave the score some respectability, but when Routledge was out for 28 with the score on 82, it seemed only a matter of time before Worlington would seal the victory.

The last wicket fell with the score on 125. Whiteman top scored with 32, and pick of the Worlington bowlers was Mark Nunn with 3-32.

Woolpit (181) could have set up another meeting with Worly in the regional final of the National Village Cup, but fell 31 runs short of T Rippon Mid-Essex League Division 2 side Woodham Mortimer’s 212 total.

The visitors won the toss in the third round tie and elected to bat first with opener Dan Smith proceeding to hit the ball hard from the word go. With Woolpit’s fielders not taking their chances he lapped up the opportunity to go on and score a huge 147 in their total of 212-4 off 40 overs before being stumped by Karl Holmes off Whiteman’s bowling.

In the reply, Adam Coombes (46) stayed at the crease for a long time, while other batsmen fell around him.

James Holmes was the only other batsman to get going, scoring a quick-fire 47 off 34 balls.

But Woolpit’s final wicket fell in the 33rd over, 31 runs short to see them knocked out of the competition.

Parker’s side host current table toppers Wivenhoe on Saturday (1pm).

l Daniel Reynolds took 4-45 off 15 overs as Woolpit II (175-7) claimed a three-wicket home win over Stowmarket (174-8) in Division Three, but only with four balls to spare as George Tillbrook top scored with 59.

l In Division Seven, Mark Eastall hit his way to 108 as Woolpit III (309-7) beat visiting West Mersea (304-7) by five runs in a big-scoring game.

l Woolpit IV (161-7) lost by three wickets at Worlington III (162-7) in Division Nine West.

l Thomas Sidhu scored 154, forming a great partnership with Gerry Artindale (103) who scored his first hundred for the club as Woolpit’s Sunday side (307-1) enjoyed a 100-run win over Battisford (207) in Hunts County Bats League Division One.

l Woolpit Ladies II racked up a five-wicket victory against Hadleigh’s first team (82-8) with Flo West bowling incredibly well, taking 3-16 off her four overs.

l Woolpit Girls Under-15s (63) saw their Lady Taverners Club T20 Cup campaign come to an end in a 149 run defeat to Thriplow (221-2). Fenella Jewers was the pick of the Woolpit bowlers (1-22 off 4).