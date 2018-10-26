Gym United are through to the quarter-finals of the Premier Logos Bury and District Sunday League Division One Cup after beating Tostock 3-0.

Andrew Wood scored a brace and Wayne Proctor also found the target, as Gym progressed to the last eight.

In Division One, Horringer sit at the top of the table after a 4-1 win over Howards.

Shaun Avis, Max Willsher and Mike Defew were among the scorers for Horringer.

Hardwick Heath, Hardwick Ln, Bury Saint Edmunds.Football - Premier Logos Bury & District Sunday League matches at Hardwick Heath .Moreton Hall Ferals in red v Bury Bowl Picture Mark Westley. (5027861)

Mellis have gone up to fourth with a 6-3 win over Barrow, while Moreton Hall Ferals are up to fifth after a 7-2 rout of Bury Bowl.

Cameron Nicholls, Ben Newdick, Jake Peasgood, Taylor Waterson, Callum Dove and Freddie Stewart-Hogg (two) were the scorers for Ferals, with Vitalik Stunza and James Buckmaster scoring for Bowl.

In Division Two, second-placed Lakenheath drew 6-6 away to Ixworth in the game of the day.

Danepak moved up to fifth after beating Occold 4-1, courtesy of goals from Pak Lewis Bishop, Dan Cusack, Elliot Gibson and an own goal, with Jack Wilson scoring for Occold.

Coldham Hall moved up to fourth after beating Beck Row 6-5. Lewis O’Neill netted a hat trick, while Daniel Parker, Ben Mapston and Martin Bennett also got on the scoresheet.

The Division Three game between Elmswell Youth and Thetford Rovers was abandoned due to a nasty injury sustained by Jay Marston. The league sends their best wishes and hope he recovers well.

Elsewhere, Black Boy are at the top of the division after a 4-2 win over Norfolk Terriers.

Joshua Marks, Jamie Tucker, Matthew Bullock and Liam Littlewood scored for Boy, while Derrick Summers and Lee Broster replied for the Terriers.

Hardwick climbed up to fourth after winning 4-1 against Eye Saints, who got on the scoresheet thanks to Luke Martin.

In Division Four, Bardwell rose to second with a 3-0 win over Abbotts, courtesy of goals from Daniel Hammond (two) and Daniel Portway.

In the Days Sports Division Four Cup, Rougham defeated Chedburgh 3-1 to go into the quarter-finals.

They were joined by Great Barton, who beat Stowmarket United 3-0 on penalties, after the game had finished 4-4.

Sean Hebb (two), Luke Whelan and Donnie Phair all found the target for Stow.

There are some mouth-watering games lined up in Division One for this Sunday, as Gym take on Mellis at Whelnetham, Moreton Hall Ferals face Horringer at the Heath, and Tostock go up against Brandon at Gainsborough.