The world’s leading teams will head to the OVO Energy Women’s Tour that begins in Suffolk in just under one month’s time (June 10-15) to contest the toughest edition yet of Britain’s biggest women’s race.

Almost 800 kilometres of racing await as full details of the event, that will once again offer prize money parity with the men’s Tour of Britain, thanks to award winning independent energy supplier OVO Energy.

After five successful editions since the race was created in 2014, the OVO Energy Women’s Tour expands to six stages, covering 790 kilometres of racing and over 8,400 metres of ascent, with two tough stages in mid and south Wales, concluding the race on Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15.

Stage 1 Suffolk map (10177025)

The race will also include a hill-top finish for the first time, coming on Stage Four in Warwickshire on Thursday, June 13 with riders tackling the 1.2 kilometre, 5% average gradient climb of Burton Dassett Country Park on three occasions during the stage.

While the OVO Energy Women’s Tour returns to Suffolk and Warwickshire, race organisers SweetSpot will host stages in Kent, Oxfordshire, Powys and Carmarthenshire for the first time as it continues to bring the prestigious UCI Women’s WorldTour event to new audiences.

Adrian Letts, CEO of Retail, OVO Energy, said: “We’re incredibly excited for this year's OVO Energy Women’s Tour to begin, bringing fans and spectators across the country unparalleled access to watch the world's best teams and riders competing on their doorsteps.

CYCLING - Ovo Energy Womens Tour starting in Framlingham... PICTURE: Mecha Morton. .. (10177450)

"From more challenging routes to professional facilities and race infrastructure, the most prestigious multi-day stage race in women’s cycling has been a notable example of what’s right in women’s professional cycling.

"Last year we announced the top cyclists at the Women’s Tour would compete for equal prize money, taking a meaningful step towards gender parity in cycling.

"We’re proud to have committed to matching the prize money again, helping to provide an equal platform and continuing to inspire increased participation in one of the lowest carbon forms of transport."

Women's Tour team list: Alé Cipollini (Italy), Bigla Pro Cycling (Switzerland), Boels Dolmans Cycling Team (Netherlands), Canyon//SRAM Racing (Germany), CCC – Liv (Netherlands), Drops (Great Britain), FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope (France), Mitchelton-SCOTT (Australia), Movistar Team (Spain), Parkhotel Valkenburg (Netherlands, Team Sunweb (Netherlands), Team TIBCO-SVB(USA), Team VIRTU Cycling (Denmark), Trek-Segafredo (USA), Valcar Cylance Cycling (Italy), WNT-ROTOR Pro Cycling (Germany)