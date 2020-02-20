The first section of the final stage of the 2020 Women’s Tour on Saturday, June 13, 2020 has been revealed, with Stowmarket – host of the first stage finish in 2019 – featuring once again, as well as Needham Market and a number of other villages on the B1115.

Britain’s leading professional women’s cycle race will end in Suffolk for the first time since 2014 with a stage between Haverhill and Felixstowe.

The full 160-kilometre route is being revealed in a total of six sections, with each new segment revealed on Monday’s between now and March 23.

The Tour will take place from Monday 8 to Saturday 13 June, with both Haverhill and Needham hosting the race for the first ever time.

It looks likely – with the path the Stowmarket part of the route seems to take – to miss Bury St Edmunds this year, although that has not yet been confirmed.

The first stage, known as the Grand Depart, of the 2019 edition finished in Stowmarket last year, passing through Bury and Walsham-le-Willows on its route, with Jolien d'hoore crossing the finish line first.

The seventh edition of Britain’s most prestigious women’s race will continue to take place across six stages with a weekday-focused position to maximise the engagement from school and college pupils across the race.

Lizzie Deignan became the first rider to win the Women’s Tour for a second time in June 2019, winning stage five in Powys, Wales, on her way to a second overall title, adding to victory in the 2016 edition.

It is part of the 2020 UCI Women’s WorldTour, which will comprise 22 events, starting at the beginning of February in Australia and drawing to a close in China at the end of October.

During the nine months of competition, the best women cyclists in the world will compete on the roads of 11 countries on four continents, including Great Britain in June.