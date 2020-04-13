Bury St Edmunds captain Tom Milosevic has sent a video message back from Australia – where he had returned to see his family – to thank the club's sponsors and fans for their 'unwavering support' during the 2019/20 campaign.

The flanker, who made a big impact in his first season before it was halted with six games to go due to the coronavirus pandemic, says he believes things are in a good place on the pitch to sustain a promotion push next term.

He also praises the support he received from the community after launching a head shaving fund-raising appeal in January for the Australian Red Cross in response to the devastating bush fires in his homeland.

Bury St Edmunds v Barnes - Captain Tom Milosevic scores a try

Done with his friend Todd Dawson, it featured on the front page of the Free Press ahead of a bucket collection at Bury's home game with Barnes, went on to raise 7,390 Australian dollars (£3,748) of their $5,000 target (147.8 per cent).

Meanwhile, a calculated win percentage to end the season left Milosevic's Bury St Edmunds side in sixth place in National League 2 South to ensure a club finish in the fourth tier.

The player who left Brisbane to travel to Suffolk ahead of the season's start in September, said in his video message: "Hey guys, I would just like to take this opportunity to thank all our sponsors and supporters for what was a pretty memorable season for my first year in the UK.

"Without your unwavering support it definitely wouldn't have been the great experience that it was.

"The highlight for me this season was the Australian bush fire appeal. Your support and your donations and everyone at the club getting behind what was a great cause really went a long way for me achieving my goal and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

"I am really looking forward to what the future brings for Bury. I think the club is in a great position going forward into 2020. We can really push for promotion.

"It is a shame we didn't get to finish off the season as we were really building for something special.

Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club are fund-raising to help those affected by the fires in Australia. It was started by first team captain Tom Milosevic who is Australian. He set up a page and wants to shave his head. This was then pushed by his teammate Will Affleck and it has become a whole-club effort.

"Again guys, everyone stay safe out there in these uncertain times. Once we get past this I implore everyone to get down to Bury and support the Wolfpack, have a beer and spend some money down the club. It is a great place to be on a Saturday afternoon when you are cheering on your Bury rangers."

