Wolfpack track down side in final minutes for bonus point win

RUGBY - Bury St Edmunds v Henley Hawks..Pictured: Mark Kohler....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. .. (4872989)

Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club host Dings Crusaders at The Haberden on Saturday (3pm) looking to build on their last gasp victory at Old Redcliffians in their last outing.

The Wolfpack travelled to the Bristol side last Saturday searching for a better performance after falling to successive defeats in the National League 2 South.

And they pulled it off against the odds, with a 79th minute try from an impressive Mark Kohler stealing the 35-31 win, despite spending the majority of the game chasing.

The victory also saw them gain a fourth try-scoring bonus with four league wins now under their belt.

They will this weekend face a side with the same win-loss record, only behind in the league table on bonus points, while both come in to it on the high of a narrow victory in their last.

Bury beat Old Redcliffians in poor weather conditions, with the majority of scores served up in the first half.

The match kicked off with Bury playing against a strong and occasional gale force wind. And, within two minutes they were 7-0 down, Old Reds scored from a lineout before converting – on a day when both sides took all points on offer.

The Wolfpack kept fighting, however, and it was the visitors who scored next, a charged down clearance kick putting Bury flyhalf Nick Perez over for a converted score to even the honours.

Old Reds then scored again from a scrum before pulling further ahead with a third try as Bury’s scrum threatened to capitulate.

But the visitors fought back, Mikey Graham crashing over after 20 minutes to make the score 21-14 and wrap up a breathless first quarter.

Old Reds stretched their lead once more after being awarded a penalty try (and securing the four-try bonus point) as Andrea Pozzi was sent to the sin bin for repeated infringements.

Bury took the next points courtesy of a beautiful offload from Cam Ritchie – who converted all his kicks on the day – to Finlay Sharpe to leave the score 28-21 at the break.

Worsening weather impacted on the game and, with the home team now against the wind, the visitors took advantage as they drew level at 50 minutes as Graham again scored, this time from a lineout.

Ritchie’s conversion was skilfully kicked, with wind whipping across the ground to leave it at 28-all with half an hour to go.

Despite pressure, the home side were only able to take three more points before the visitors created men-over with less than two minutes to go, as Kohler was the one to touch down for a fifth try and winning finish.

l Meanwhile in the Women’s NC East 1, Bury Foxes (2nd) travel to top-of-the-table West Norfolk Ladies in a battle of the top sides in the division (Bury have a game in hand). Both are unbeaten and have also picked up winning bonus points from each fixture.