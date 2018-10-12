Jon Curry conceded Bury St Edmunds did not play the conditions well in their low-scoring defeat at home to Tonbridge Juddians.

HOME LOSS: Match action from Bury’s 10-0 defeat against Tonbridge Juddians in National League Two South at the Haberden on Saturday

The Wolfpack slipped to back-to-back reverses in National League 2 South for the first time this season, as a last-minute penalty denied them a losing bonus point at the Haberden on Saturday.

Reflecting on the 10-0 defeat, Bury’s director of rugby Curry said his side had played ‘naive rugby’ on an afternoon which saw no fewer than five of his players leave the pitch with injuries.

“We did play a lot of good stuff at times, but we didn’t play the conditions very well,” Curry said.

“We played naive rugby, and when you have five injuries to players that does make a hell of a difference during a game.

“We were unfortunate with injuries on the day, but we didn’t play the conditions well.”

Bury (9th) will be aiming to bounce back this weekend, with a long trip to Old Redcliffians up next tomorrow (3pm). The Somerset-based side currently occupy the last relegation spot in 14th after picking up one win from their opening six games.

“We’ll approach the game like any other game we play,” Curry said. “We’ll be making it clear in training this week the way we want to play.

“Ollie Watson and Callum Torpey will both definitely be out, but the other three who came off on Saturday we are not sure about yet.”

Captain Watson and hooker Torpey, along with Mikey Graham, Ben Leng and Yasin Browne, all suffered injuries in last weekend’s defeat against Tonbridge.

It was the first time in 247 league games that the Wolfpack had failed to get on the scoresheet, dating back to a 16-0 home reverse to Chingford in London One North on October 3, 2009.

Despite that, Curry’s charges were seconds away from claiming a losing bonus point, until an 80th-minute Will Robinson penalty left the hosts with nothing to show for their efforts.

Early play suggested Bury would have their work cut out to break down a solid Tonbridge defence, and a penalty at a scrum for an early push gave Robinson the chance to open his account, but his kick fell just short on eight minutes.

The strong winds, allied to driving rain, meant creative play would be at a premium and, although Bury had the majority of possession, they lacked the nous and creativity to break down a well-organised Tonbridge defence.

All too often a frustrated Bury were forced to kick away possession, and on 23 minutes they were made to pay when Tonbridge carried the ball back with real interest before fly-half Robinson saw a gap in the drifting Bury defence to race to the line.

Confusion reigned for a few seconds as the officials consulted over the grounding of the ball before awarding the score, which the number 10 converted himself.

In the closing minutes, Tonbridge kept the pressure on until they earned a penalty from a scrum eight metres out. They were determined to deny Bury anything from the game and Robinson bisected the posts to seal the win and deny the hosts a point.