Nick Wakley was left hailing his young Bury St Edmunds side’s mental strength as they bounced back from back-to-back defeats with their biggest margin of victory of the season.

Alex Grey charges through during Bury St Edmunds’ 57-7 victory over Old Redclifficans Picture: Mecha Morton

There were eight home tries for the crowd at the GK IPA Haberden, estimated at topping 400, to warm themselves cheering during a 57-7 thrashing of Bristol-based Old Redcliffians.

Asked if it was the complete performance he had been looking for, head coach Wakley said he had not been happy at the try they had conceded before saying: “Look, that is being hyper-critical. We were solid in every facet.

“We were clinical and some set piece moves came off which was nice to have and the boys put in a huge work-rate.

“I questioned them at half-time and said for a very young team they have to have the mentality to put a side to the sword and to be fair the young boys did that. They were relentless.

“Some huge work ethic from Alex Grey and Connor O’Reilly and some lovely finished tries. That was probably the most complete performance since I have been here.”

He added: “That is what the boys can do when they get their mindset right and their attitude is bang on and it was a great performance.

“I love the mental strength of the group to come from those two losses and put in a performance like that. It was fantastic.”

Bury, who knew a slip up who have seen them slide down into mid-table in a congested National League 2 South table made a great start with a 17-0 lead inside 17 minutes.

An early Jack Johnson penalty was added to by Grey, diving over from close range after the Wolfpack put together 12 phases after stealing their opponents’ lineout.

The impressive Grey put the wheels in motion for the second try five minutes later with a solo break which eventually led to Sam Bixby running in under the posts.

Old Reds got on the scoreboard through Corey Talbot in the 22nd minute after Bury switched off at a lineout.

The hosts were dominating all areas of the pitch though and it was no surprise when they got their third try just before half-time for a 24-7 lead. Kohler did well to stay on his feet to pick up a Cam Ritchie low kick before finishing.

Things only got better in the second half for Bury as they put up 33 unanswered points on the scoreboard.

Some great passing following a lineout opened the way for Kohler before he set up O’Reilly.

A great team try in the 56th minute saw Kohler add the finishing touch after good work from the forwards in the maul with Johnson’s conversion stretching Bury’s lead to 45-7.

Two tries from replacement Jaid Wiltshire, showing great running, brought a highly watchable game to a close with the first of those the only conversion of the day Johnson did not make.

Bury (6th) go to 11th-placed Dings Crusaders today (2.30pm) with Wakley hoping for more of the same.