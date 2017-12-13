Wolfpack players pick up International Caps

Five of the Wolfpack players have been selected to represent their country, as the quality of the Bury St Edmunds squad becomes apparent.

Matt Harrison, who joined the Wolfpack this season from Quinns Academy, has been selected to play for England Academy 7s at the Dubai 7s this month.

SPEEDY WINGER: Conan Osborne almost scored the winning try for the Wolfpack on his debut (Picture: Shawn Pearce)

Matt was first spotted by the coaching team at Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club when he played for Samurai Bulldogs at the Greene King IPA 7s in May this year.

He scored the winning try in the open final against Bury and was soon signed to the club.

Meanwhile, recent Wolfpack signing Conan Osborne has also been busy representing his country.

He scored the match winning try for Jamaica 7s last month, helping them to qualify for the Rugby World Cup and Commonwealth Games.

BATTERING RAM: Collen Smith has just returned from providing some heavy lifting for Namibia (Picture: Mecha Morton)

Namibian Collen Smith returns to the Wolfpack this month following a spell representing his nation against Uruguay earning him his 14th and 15th cap.

While Wolfpack captain Liam McBride represented The Netherlands against Moldova winning 59-7 and against Switzerland 30-27 recently.

The Kiwi is able to represent The Netherlands as his mother was born in the country.

Finally, Zimbabwean Boyd Rouse has helped his nation qualify for rugby 7s at the Rugby World Cup in 2018 by competing in the Africa Cup earning him 14 international tournament caps in the IRB World Series.

HELPING HAND: Zimbabwean Boyd Rouse helped his nation qualify for rugby 7s at the Rugby World Cup in 2018 (Picture: Mecha Morton)

This is in addition to the 19 caps for Zimbabwe 15s, the first of which he won at just 18 years old.

Head coach Ollie Smith said: “Congratulations to Matt for securing his first England cap and to Conan, Colleen, Liam and Boyd for representing their national teams.

"It shows the quality of squad we have this year at Bury that so many are being spotted and selected to play at the very highest level.”