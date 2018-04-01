Wolfpack hunt down first win for new head coach

Third time lucky, as the saying goes, and so it proved on Saturday for Bury St Edmunds as they recorded their first victory for new head coach Jon Curry at the third time of asking, writes Hannah Dolman.

The Wolfpack beat London Irish Wild Geese 50-29 on the road in a National League Two South performance Curry described as ‘very satisfying’.

He said: “It was good to win of course, very satisfying to watch, but it was more about the performance I thought.

“We finished very well, and I’ve said if we can put in a good performance, the results will follow. But we let them score too many, and that’s something we need to work on.

“It’s tough to stay focused when you fly into a lead though.”

It was a game which saw Bury score seven tries, with two late scores flattering the London Irish. The win was perhaps unexpected, with the Wolfpack failing to record an away victory since October.

It was also crucial in their hopes of finishing in a best ever sixth or higher position, as the bonus-point win keeps them within a point of sixth with four games remaining.

On Saturday, an open flowing first half saw tries come from Jake Ashby, Dave Coutts and Sam Bixby while London Irish showed how dangerous they can be with three of their own to go in at the break with Bury holding a slim 19-17 lead.

The second half saw Bury play some of their finest rugby, Mark Kohler finding Bury’s fourth — and bonus — try as they showed great patience in build-up play.

Coutts was then sent over for his second before Tristan King, in a quality performance, scored another. Lloret then went over for his first try for the club, and Bury’s seventh of the game.

Curry said that it was ‘a bit annoying’ to now have a week’s break for Easter, wanting to push on with the positive momentum.

He said: “If we hadn’t had the week off for snow then it would have been welcome.

“But it’s a bit annoying, we want to keep our momentum.”