Nick Wakley felt it was Bury St Edmunds’ inability to take their chances which cost them coming away with even a losing bonus point in a 27-15 defeat at Tonbridge Juddians.

Bury, pictured in October’s 10-0 defeat to Tonbridge, came up a bit short in Kent on Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

The Wolfpack, who started the weekend 6th before dropping a place, missed a great opportunity to continue their charge for a club record top five finish in National League 2 South against the team who had sat immediately above them.

But despite Bury starting and finishing very strongly, head coach Wakley felt they got what they deserved: nothing.

“Unfortunately for us we had probably the first 20 minutes of the game where we were totally dominant, in terms of possession and territory, and we did not make it count,” he said.

“Those chances on offer forced them to up their game and they got themselves in a strong position to manage the game from a superior points tally.

“We did some things out of character and left some tries out on the field, but you have to credit them as I think their defence was excellent and their half-backs ran the show, as we had known they could from our analysis.”

The game had started in a highly positive fashion for Bury, who scored the opening try four minutes in. Will Scholes stole a lineout and Finlay Sharp burst through on to his return pass from Jacob Bodkin.

But the visitors were unable to build on their opening score, despite their domination and probing deep in TJ’s 22 metre area.

An aimless box kick gifted the hosts a first breakaway try for Murray Galbraith-Lowe and after Connor O’Reiley received a yellow for knocking the ball down, Will Robinson kicked the penalty over for an 8-5 lead.

A missed tackle led to Bury conceding another try, to Toby May, as TJs took a 15-5 lead into the break.

After Matt Jurevicus’ converted score stretched the lead to 22-5, a lot of huff and puff followed from Bury before their persistence finally paid off.

Alex Grey, one of few Bury players to shine, made it by bursting through two tackles before Sam Bixby ran in after Toby Francombe’s offload.

Bury ended strongly but the visiting supporters were surprised not to see pressure put on a TJs scrum collapsing again with a penalty try looming, instead opting to take the three points.

But chasing a draw Bury were caught out as Will Affleck was yellow carded and the resultant scrum led to Tom Chapman going over.