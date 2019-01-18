Wolfpack boost numbers as second tier player signs up

Nick Wakley has been impressed by the early performances of his two newest recruits – one of which has played for RFU Championship side Hartpury College.

Flanker Ollie Walker, 23, was thrown in at the deep end of the Wolfpack, making his National League 2 South debut from a starting position in Saturday’s 24-24 draw away to Barnes.

And scrum-half Jack Harvey came off the bench to play his first match at level four of the national league structure, having stepped up from his time with Shelford in the London & SE Premier.

Ollie Walker, new Bury St Eds signing - from Hartpury College (6566253)

Despite Wakley’s ‘raging’ reaction to Saturday’s draw, he was full of praise for the new arrivals.

The Welsh head coach said: “Jack is stepping up a level but he has a great rugby education from time in Cardiff and has a lot of skills.

“The club has more of a local focus on recruitment and Jack is part of that great local rugby community.”

“Ollie, on the other hand, has been on the radar for a while. He’s living locally in Cambridge and it just felt like the right fit.

“He’s not been enjoying his rugby and it’s a chance for him to get back to loving the game while we get the services of a very talented young player.

“He was excellent on Saturday, we threw him in at the deep end and he swam like a pro. It’s great to have him on board, and it’s exciting to have a player with the expertise of Championship level rugby.

“He’s played at a higher level and so it’s only natural that he will bring knowledge that our players don’t have, and they will benefit hugely from playing alongside him.”

Walker spent two years in New Zealand playing and developing and, on the cusp of being handed a Mitre 10 Cup (the equivalent of the RFU Championship) team spot, suffered a bad back injury.

Shelford RUFC v Sutton & Epsom, Jack Harvey. Picture: Keith Heppell. (6568907)

He signed up to the RFU Championship team, with the intention of combining it with a full-time degree, but ongoing injury troubles left the young man struggling to enjoy the experience.

“I injured my back really badly and never really got back from it,” Walker said.

“And that’s when I heard from Hartpury. I just wasn’t enjoying it at all down there and I fell out of love with rugby and just needed a break.

“Bury approached me through an agent and I came down and just loved the ambition of the club and the style they want to play.

“I feel I will benefit from it. All the boys are good lads and easy to get on with too, which made it an easier decision.”

Wakley added that the new arrivals will also freshen up a battered squad, although he is pleased to have the services of club captain Ollie Watson (also an openside flanker), second row Yasin Browne and prop Pat Robinson back at his disposal.

“Getting those three back is big for us, especially with Rams as the next challenge,” he said.