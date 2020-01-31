Ben Cooper says his fellow Bury St Edmunds players and himself are determined to repay a debt to their home support tomorrow when in-form Redruth visit the GK IPA Haberden (2pm).

The Cornish side have stormed up the table to fourth with eight straight victories in National League 2 South prior to the early kick-off in Suffolk, to allow them to make the long trip home after the game.

But player-coach Cooper is determined they will bounce back from their 36-34 home defeat to Barnes 13 days ago, only the second time – after a close encounter with leaders Tonbridge Juddians – they had tasted defeat on their own turf this season.

Bury St Edmunds v Barnes - player-coach Ben Cooper breaks the line for BuryPicture: Shawn Pearce (27992290)

“We are hurting from the last home defeat,” said the locally-raised prop who was playing in the Championship for Bedford Blues prior to his summer transfer.

“We have applied ourselves at home well and to lose at home to Barnes was a real dagger as we knew it was one we lost rather than a game they won.

“We know we have a few wrongs to put right and want to give the home crowd something to cheer about.”

Those who made the long journey down to Bristol last weekend were rewarded as Bury put in a storming first-half performance to claim the fourth try bonus point by half-time at Dings Crusarders, leading 26-5.

But the 11th-placed side made them work for the victory in the second half, with the scoreline ending 36-24.

“We came out of the blocks well,” said Cooper.

“They have got a 4G there which is a bit different for us but the boys put in a good shift and the quick pitch suited us well.”

But the forwards coach who has 24 Premiership games under his belt, believes there were parts of their game which they will need to improve for the visit of Redruth.

“For me there were a few areas of the game we let ourselves down. Our maul defence was one, as we had not let a side score against us from a maul all season and then we let a lower-league side do it twice.

“Redruth are known as one of the best mauling sides in the league, so we will have to address that.

“They (Redruth) were below us in the league but have put a good run in and are now sitting fourth and looking up with a chance, to be fair.”

Bury go into the match having maintained their seventh-place position with 15 points separating the sides, though The Wolfpack do hold a game in hand.

Their squad came through Saturday’s game, which saw tries for Ciaran Leeson, Alex Grey, Tom Milosevic, Alex Leo and Will Affleck, unscathed. Prop Toby Hill is set to return from concussion while Bury will come up against their former kicker Fraser Honey tomorrow.

Reflecting on the Dings Crusaders’ win, Cooper said: “Any away win is a good win in this league and to pick up a bonus point as well is excellent.

“After getting the bonus point by half-time we were in a place where we could have a blip and, to be fair to them, they gave it to us in the last 20 minutes.”

