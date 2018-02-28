Wolfpack announce six new signings

Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club are well on the way to forming next season's squad after announcing six new overseas players who will join up with them ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

The National League Two South side revealed they will have a new head coach, their former scrum and lineout coach Jon Curry from Northampton Saints, from tomorrow (Thursday, March 1) after Ollie Smith departed for personal reasons.

ALL CHANGE: It has been a busy week of incomings at Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club

But the club has wasted no time in assembling new players for Curry to work with in order to fire a promotion bid.

Now set to join the club, along with the addition of Frenchman Salva Palmares Lloret, who signed for the remainder of the season last week, is:

* Andrea Pozzi - An Italian tight head prop from Italian Serie A club Pesaro. He has also played in the European Challenge Cup with Rovigo.

* Nicholas Perez - from Eden RFC in Auckland New Zealand where he has played across the back line. Perez joins Bury as an inside centre.

* Patrick Robinson – A Kiwi that has previously played for Northland U20s, is currently playing in the front row for Portugal club Lousa RFC. Robinson trialled for Bury a few weeks ago and impressed, which has culminated in Patrick signing a contract for next season.

* Ethan Thompson - An experienced scrum-half currently playing in France, having played his club rugby for College Rifles in Auckland. He can also play fly-half and full-back.

* Franco Maggiolo - Argentinian by birth, he plays his rugby at lock or no8 and is renowned for his ball carrying abilities. Maggiolo currently plays for Southend RFC having joined from Portadown RC in Ireland.

* Robert Harris - A blindside flanker and joins from Grammar Tec in Auckland New Zealand. He is an experienced back row specialist who has captained his team for the last two seasons.

Terry Sands, performance director at Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club said: "These six new signings, together with Salva Palmares Lloret who joined us last week, will increase the strength in depth within our pro-am squad.

"We have started to build next seasons squad early to enable us to get a good pre-season together.

"We have a great coaching team at Bury and our new head coach Jon Curry will help to get the best out of what is becoming an exciting squad.

"We want to be hitting the ground running at the start of 2018./19 season."