Tis’ the season to be jolly...... right? December has come and Ipswich Town could really do with their very own Christmas miracle.

Despite a positive start and considerable difference in style of play, Paul Lambert’s reign has somewhat halted and desperately needs some wins.

The Blues, off the back of three straight defeats, now go to Stoke City on Saturday, before two giant home fixtures with Wigan Athletic and Sheffield United.

The 3-2 defeat with Bristol City last week was a sucker-punch and after an extremely positive first half performance, it was devastating to leave Portman Road empty handed.

Therefore making it even more difficult to pick up anything up at the City Ground, against a very good Nottingham Forest side.

That said, the football on show has been everything we could’ve asked for.

Finally we’ve got an Ipswich Town passing and moving the ball, with extremely talented youngsters at the forefront.

There seems to be an attacking edge creeping back with more chances being created and, with the right business done in January, there’s no reason why we can’t win some games and begin our great escape.

But they will need to tighten up at the back and make less of the silly mistakes.

Paul Lambert returns to the Bet365 Stadium to face an underwhelming Stoke City. Many thought the Potters would be ‘there-or-there-abouts’ this season, but Gary Rowetts men have somewhat failed to get going and this is a game Town can get something from.

Stoke have drawn five of their last seven and I think all Town fans would be happy with a point, although we’d love three!

Things have certainly improved and with points gained this side of Christmas, the Tractor Boys could set themselves up nicely, for a Happy New Year.