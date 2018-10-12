After ending their five-game winless run in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Trevor Newman is hoping to see his Walsham-le-Willows side underline their potential by getting on a winning run this weekend.

HIGH FIVES: Sam Peters celebrates with goalscorer Jack Brame as the Willows take a 3-1 lead at Summer Road on Friday evening

Boosted by the return of striker Ryan Gibbs, who saw a summer move to higher-league Bury Town go sour, the Willows bagged three points for the first time since August 21 when beating struggling Hadleigh United 3-1 on Friday.

That last victory had come at highly-fancied Stowmarket Town, with manager Newman believing his side should have followed it up several times since.

But after finally get their rewards on Friday, he is hoping a corner has been turned and it sparks a winning run, as they head into a home game with Brantham Athletic tomorrow (3pm) before a 10-day break.

“We started the season so well but we haven’t quite managed to get the points our performances have merited,” he said, having stepped up on the eve of the campaign to take over from Paul Smith.

“We have played some good football but haven’t quite managed to get over the line in games and hopefully this will do it.

“To be honest if they had said nine games in we would be on 14 points at the start of the season I would probably have said that’s alright.

“We will see how it goes on but top half is the target – which we have only managed twice since I have been here – or top eight, maybe even top six.”

STRONGER SIDE: Walsham’s goalscorer Jack Brame beats Hadleigh defender Ben Elliott to the ball during the closing minutes of the match as Walsham ended a five-game winless run in the league

Friday’s victory was not all sweet though with ex- Bury midfielder Matt Collins suffering the second serious injury of his short career when a hospital trip after a first-half clash confirmed he had sustained ankle ligament damage that could keep him out for up to 12 weeks.

It comes after an ankle problem for striker George Bugg, who had scored seven goals in the first 10 games, is set to rule him out for up to another seven weeks.

“It is a blow as he has scored a lot of goals and if he was playing a whole season he would get 25 goals,” said Newman.

“Having Gibbo (Ryan Gibbs) does soften the blow a bit but hopefully it is not as long as he says it is.

“Matt has been a cracking signing and to have two of your better players out for two or three months is a shame but that is why you have a squad.”

Friday’s match saw Shane Wardley’s Hadleigh make a positive start and they got their noses in front in the eighth minute when right-back James Ross found space to pull a cross back for Kyle Ferguson to sweep into the far corner.

But the lead only last five minutes when a great run from Walsham left-back Sam Peters saw him cut into the area before laying on for Ryan Clark to coolly convert.

The rest of the half was most notable for a long stoppage for Collins, before he was carried off to applause, before his replacement, Craig Nurse, fired in a stunning long-range effort only to be flagged offside.

The second half was less than eight minutes old when right-back Lee Warren fired a spectacular looping effort into the top corner from a similar distance with his left foot.

Hadleigh’s defence was caught out by a cute through ball in the 57th minute with Jack Brame bending in for a great finish.

Up the other end, Danny Thrower did bring a good save out of goalkeeper Steve Fenner, who pushed his effort round his near post soon after.

But it was a comfortable finish to the match for Walsham who should really have scored a couple more with simple passes or good goalkeeping denying them.

“We were unlucky with Matt getting injured as he was playing very well. But actually, when he went off I thought we got on top in the last 10 minutes. We didn’t create many chances but we had a lot of the ball in their half,” reflected Newman.

“I just said to them at half-time do exactly what you are doing and get at them.

“We got the result today and scored two cracking goals. And we should have scored more.

“They had a couple of chances but I thought we were the better team by quite a long distance.”

Gibbs looked lively on his return to the club and Newman is hoping he can now settle back down and show what he is truly capable of.

LOCAL SUPPORT: Walsham-le-Willows have recently re-named their Summer Road ground as ‘The Moorish Sports Ground’ after sponsorship from Bury St Edmunds-based Morrish Consulting Engineers. Pictured is Walsham chairman Keith Mills (left) with the firm directors John Parker (shaking hands) and Nathan Parker

“To be fair he should have probably stayed with us last year but I can understand why he left because when Needham and Bury come calling it is difficult to turn them down. I hope he is now going to kick on,” he said.

“He gives us another dimension as a wide player with Jack up front and him and Ryan out wide as well we have got quite a good attacking three.

“We have quite a few midfielders who can create things and score goals as well. Things are looking alright.”

Walsham: Fenner, Warren, Peters, Jeffrey, Cusack, Hammond, Gibbs, McPhillips (Boulter 66’), Brame, Collins (Nurse 39’), Clark (Twinn 73’). Unused sub: Whitby.

Free Press Man of The Match: Lee Warren. Scored a contender for goal of the season.