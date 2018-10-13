Richard Wilkins says his Needham Market side have ‘lost their way’ but insists he has every belief they can end their recent slump in form.

CONFIDENT: Needham boss Richard Wilkins

The Marketmen started their debut campaign in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division Central with back-to-back wins over Bedworth United and Hitchin Town, the latter being an 8-1 thrashing at Bloomfields.

But a run of just one win in their last 11 games, a 4-0 success at Barton Rovers in the Emirates FA Cup, has left Wilkins’ men anxiously looking over their shoulder in 16th place in the table, ahead of a trip to high-flying Coalville Town (2nd) today (3pm).

Needham, who host Suffolk rivals Lowestoft Town (15th) on Tuesday (7.45pm), visit the Mander Cruickshank Solicitors Stadium tomorrow in need of a result, and manager Wilkins has backed his players to get out of their tough patch and start to climb the table.

“I know what the players are capable of,” the Needham boss said. “At the moment there are a few players who are not on their levels.

“Confidence can quickly change and we’re not a bad team. We’re just going through a tough patch, which all teams will go through at some point during the season.

“I want us this season to be comfortable in this league, not like last year when we were looking over our shoulder.

“We’ve lost our way a little bit, and I don’t want us to drop into the drop zone, because once you’re in there it is very hard to get out of it.

“It’s a very difficult league, and the teams we’ve played so far all have experienced squads. I’d say we’ve got the youngest squad from what I’ve seen so far.

“In our last three league games we’ve had stonewall penalties not given to us. So, when you’re down on your luck you’ve just got to work harder. There’s no magic wand we can use to get out of it.”

Last Saturday, the Marketmen fell to a 5-1 defeat at home to AFC Rushden & Diamonds, although the result hung in the balance until Declan Rogers’ 25-yard strike put the visitors 3-1 up on 70 minutes.

Dan Morphew had earlier pulled one back for Needham, after goals either side of the break from Ben Diamond and Jack Bowen gave the Diamonds a 2-0 lead.

Late goals from Tom Lorraine and Albie Hopkins gave an added gloss to the final scoreline, with the Marketmen’s cause not helped by injuries to Luke Ingram and Jamie Griffiths.

Wilkins is hoping Ingram (sprained wrist) will be fit for this weekend, while Griffiths has been ruled out for four to six weeks after damaging his ankle ligaments.

Needham will be boosted today by the return of defender Keiran Morphew, who has sat out the last three games through suspension, but Colchester United loanee Tariq Issa (suspended) is unavailable.

Wilkins has revealed he is seeking ‘one or two fresh faces’ to bring in to his squad at Bloomfields ahead of the weekend.