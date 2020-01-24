Bury Town manager Ben Chenery is teaming up with former internationals Carlos Edwards and Alan Lee to give the area’s talented footballers their own X-factor-style auditions to kick-start a professional career.

Scouts from clubs including Former Premier League champions Leicester City and Championship sides Fulham and Birmingham City will be in attendance at a series of trial matches for different age groups on Newmarket Town FC’s 3G pitch on Monday, February 17.

The Bury manager’s new joint venture, along with Adam Boreham, the son of Ipswich Town scout Rick, is called WeScoutU. It mirrors other fast-track schemes to get players picked up by top clubs, though this is the first one of its kind in the area.

FOOTBALL - Omni Freight Services Premier Cup - Bury Town FC v Leiston FC..Pictured: Ben Chenery...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. .. (27433398)

Players pay from £10 up to £50, depending on their age group, to get a place in their position in the trials and will then play a match in front of the scouts in either former Ipswich Town players’ Edwards or Lee’s managed sides.

Ex-Luton Town and Cambridge United player Chenery, also a West Suffolk College Sports Academy coach, explained: “Lots of players would email me for an opportunity and it is so hard to get them on the training pitch as it would disjoint things you are doing with the first team. And I hadn’t got time to go and watch them all and this was my lightbulb moment really.

“I am a great believer that someone gave me an opportunity when I was a young lad and it has helped me to have a wonderful career out of football so far.

Alan Lee is set to implement a five-year plan to move Bury Town FC forwardsPicture: Neil Dady (Bury Town FC) (27433308)

“I am lucky enough to have Carlos Edwards on board along with Alan Lee (Bury Town’s head of player development), as mentors, which helps us bring these professional football clubs to us spending a day taking a look at these players.”

Former Ipswich captain Edwards, who has represented Trinidad & Tobago 90 times and has played in the Premier League with Sunderland, felt it was a no-brainer to get involved.

The current Woodbridge Town player-manager, who knows Chenery through coaching his son, told the Free Press: “It is long overdue to get an opportunity like this going and hopefully it is something that can benefit not myself but a lot of kids that are striving to do something with their football as a career.”

Carlos Edwards, pictured in action during his Ipswich Town playing days, is set to be involved in Bury Town manager Ben Chenery's new talent scouting projectPicture: ITFC (27433671)

Anyone interested in signing up or finding out more should visit the organisation’s website: www.wescoutu.co.uk

