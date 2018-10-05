Whitewash victory sees Foxes send out a strong message

RUGBY - Bury St Edmunds Foxes (ladies) v Woodbridge..Pictured: No.19....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4488591)

Bury St Edmunds Foxes underlined their Women’s National Championship East 1 title credentials at the Greene King IPA Haberden on Sunday with a 41-0 whitewash of Woodbridge Amazons.

The first home game of the season brought a strong competitor to Bury in the form of the Woodbridge side who finished just behind the Foxes in the table last season in third place.

But a dominant performance by the hosts, showing pace in the backs and strength in the forwards, saw them come away with a commanding victory to make it two wins from their opening two matches in 2018/19.

Within the first 10 minutes it was clear the Foxes were taking control of the game with a solid scrum. This then led to the first two tries being scored from strong runs through the defence by EJ Stearn and Elina Rougier. Both were converted by Robyn Gordon for 14-0.

With Woodbridge fighting to get some points on the board they were constantly knocked back by the home defence, with Em Gattlin, Natalie Palmer and Abz Kegge in particular putting in some strong tackles.

This continued for the rest of the first half with both Bury and Woodbridge putting in good defensive performances.

But the Foxes showed the range of skills between the players with Kegge turning over the ball multiple times, resulting in some strong runs from forwards Laura Stone and Chloe Houck.

Stearn profited from the pressure by running in another try for the Foxes to comfortably lead 19-0 at half-time.

The second half very much started how the first began with two tries being scored within the first 10 minutes.

After a couple of loose balls from Woodbridge, Danni Lee jumped on one before finding Rougier to score her second try of the game.

The fifth try of the match came from some lovely hands by the backs, especially from Gattlin with her Sonny Bill Williams-type offload to Gordon to score her first of the game for 29-0.

With strong scrums and clean lineouts from the forwards this then provided another opportunity for Stearn to run from half way to score her third try of the game.

Still Woodbridge fought to get back into the game and put some points up against the Foxes. But these were stopped by the defence of the whole team, with both Rougier box kicking the ball to safety and Steph Durrant running the ball out from the 22 to half way, showing pace and strength running through a number of Woodbridge players.

The game was closed out by a strong scrum from the pack resulting in the ball being passed to Gordon who ran in under the posts for her second try and last play of the game. The conversion was completed by Kegge, named forward of the match, leaving the final score at 41-0. Rougier was named back of the match.

The Foxes are at home again this Sunday, with Southwold Swallows visiting (2pm).