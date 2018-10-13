Danny White is confident once he has a fully-fit squad available Thetford Town can compete with anyone in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, writes Alex Moss.

SELECTION PROBLEMS: Danny White

The Brecklanders boss has used 31 players so far this season, more than any other team in the Premier Division, due to a raft of injuries and unavailabilities.

But with a free weekend this weekend, White is hoping the rest will do his squad some good and he can soon start to find consistency in his selection.

“At the moment I can’t put out the same consistent 11 each week,” he said.

“When you have six, seven or eight players out it does make a difference.

“If I had a full squad to choose from, I’m confident that we can compete with anyone in this league.

“It’s just having everyone available, which has been the problem.

“It’s frustrating, and I don’t want to make excuses. When you go to different teams and have to put out different sides, and not the same back five, it’s difficult.

“The club has come a long way in a short space of time. We just need to have good competition for places.”

On Saturday, a brace from Valter Rocha helped Thetford to a 2-0 win at East Harling in the Norfolk Senior Cup second round.

But on Tuesday, White’s men saw their three-match winning run come to an end after a 5-0 defeat away at in-form Norwich United in the Premier Division.

It was the third time the Brecklanders have conceded five goals this season, although White says the performance from his side did not deserve to finish on the end of such a one-sided scoreline.

“Not in a million years (was it a 5-0 game),” he said. “Fair play to them, they were very direct, which is not the style of football I like to play, but it was effective.”

Elliot Smith has taken on the captain’s armband at Mundford Road, with previous skipper Sam Bond no longer as available to play following his recent move to London.