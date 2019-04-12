Thetford Town manager Danny White has blasted his team’s performance in their 2-1 away defeat to Haverhill Rovers on Tuesday night.

It condemns the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club to defeat in their last three, with the club picking up just one draw from their last six.

And it is a losing streak White is determined to halt immediately; although, with no game this weekend, they will have to wait until April 20.

Thetford goal scorer Nathan Clarke and Haverhill Rovers Ryan Weaver battling it out during the Rovers 2-1 Thetford result (9/4/19). Picture: Clive Pearson (8419026)

He said: “I’d rather get straight back into a game and put it right, I don’t want a week off now. Bit disappointing, but I’ve told them they are now in a dogfight.

“They need to start running through brick walls and if they don’t want to do it, I’ll put youngsters in that will, I haven’t got a problem with doing that.

“At the end of the day, some of them seem to think they can do whatever they want at the moment, but it won’t be tolerated.”

He explained that the team had tactics that were not employed on the field, to increase his sense of frustration as he watched Rovers go ahead after 14 minutes.

Although the side pulled one back, with Nathan Clarke getting on the end of a scuffed clearance at the near post from a corner in the 33rd minute, Rovers scored a second in the 44th minute.

“They (need to) actually listen to us, as they did at half-time, they went out second-half and were much better, I don’t think Haverhill even had a shot on goal,” he added.

Graeme Turner, brace man for Haverhill Rovers, and key Thetford defender Jon Carver in their April 9, 2019 clash at The New Croft (Rovers 2-1 Thetford). Picture: Clive Pearson (8438301)

“But we keep giving ourselves mountains to climb and we’re not showing we’re good enough to deal with that at the moment. We’re a team and we win together and lose together so all I’ve said to them now is that it’s like three cup finals to the end of the season, never mind the actual one at Carrow Road, and they’re all playing for their places.

“Performances like that aren’t good enough. You have to earn the right to play, that’s all I’m asking for: work hard and give 100 per cent, I don’t think that’s too much to ask for.

“But some of them think they can go out and play for themselves, and that’s not good enough.”

Thetford: Viner, Carver, Bailey, Smith (c), Clarke, Morton, Sandell (Priddle 62’), Castro, Rocha, Gibson, Hutt. Unused: Bailey, Piggott, Coomber-Willis, Delgado

Attendance: 92

Free Press Man of the Match: Jon Carver – kept the team in formation and defended superbly at times