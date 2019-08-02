Danny White is full of optimism for his Thetford Town side’s chances in the 2019/20 Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division season, claiming a top six spot could be on the cards.

The manager believes his team have the ability to finish among the title contenders, provided ‘we are consistent’. But he is also not blind to the quality on offer in the league, as he also recognised ‘how strong some of the teams are going to be’.

He highlighted Stowmarket Town (3rd last season), Woodbridge Town (2nd) and relegated Mildenhall Town as their toughest challengers this term, as well as newly-promoted side Swaffham Town, who Thetford will host in their second game of the season on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

White has hailed new arrival Dylan Edge as ‘the big player to replace’ last season’s top scorer Picture: Tim Smith

But they will first kick off the season in a Friday night home encounter tonight, welcoming Walsham-le-Willows (9th) to Mundford Road (7.45pm).

“A local derby is a perfect way to get our season going,” White said. “Hopefully we’ll get a big crowd down and we can pay them back by getting the season off to a good start.

“It’s a tough game though, against a side who we will not take lightly or risk underestimating.

“I respect what they do at Walsham and they had a great season last year, but it’s always about strength in depth come the end of the season and that’s why they finished mid-table.

“But that means they will be at their most dangerous at the start. But we have recruited a very good squad this year and I look at the team and I just think we will have the beating of them.

“The bench is much better than last year and, if we are consistent, then I would be looking at a top six spot.

“That said, I do need to take into account how strong some of the teams are going to be, it’s not going to be an easy target to achieve.

“Stowmarket, Mildenhall and Woodbridge will be up there and maybe even Swaffham, they are a quality side and it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if they are up there too.”

Thetford will play their first away match of the season at Haverhill Rovers on Tuesday, August 13.

White added that Elliot Smith would remain club captain, with Sam Bond deputising as Smith is often unavailable due to his role with the RAF. Meanwhile, both Quevin Castro and Valter Rocha’s futures are up in the air, with Castro still on trial with Ipswich Town while Rocha, the club’s top league scorer last season, remains a free agent having left Thetford. White said ‘never say never’ when asked if Rocha could once more don a claret and blue shirt.

Incoming: Matt Hayden (Mildenhall Town), Ryan Sanders (Lakenheath), Liam Hemming (Thetford Rovers), Andrew Cusack (Walsham-le-Willows), Max Melanson (Stowmarket Town), Michael Campbell and Dylan Edge. Outgoing: Valter Rocha (unattached), Alex Steed (Mildenhall Town), Nathan Clarke (Witham Town), Quevin Castro.

