Thetford Town manager Danny White is confident Quevin Castro has what it takes to make the jump up to the professional ranks with Ipswich Town.

The 17-year-old, who left Thetford earlier this summer, went on trial with the Sky Bet League One side the week before last and made an eye-catching debut for their under-23s side at AFC Sudbury on Saturday.

Castro, who is the brother of former Thetford Town goal machine Valter Rocha and current Brecklander Telmo Rocha, got himself on the scoresheet in a 4-2 win playing in a deep-lying midfield role.

Quevin Castro was asked to pose for pictures with Ipswich fans after his first tiral appearance, at AFC Sudbury. Here he is with avid Town fan Derek Firman Picture: Russell Claydon (14277647)

And on Wednesday the Thetford-based player played 90 minutes for the U23s in their friendly at Lowestoft Town.

White, who was invited to watch him play in the latter, said he would be surprised if the Tractor Boys did not make him the first player from the town since Simon Milton to get a deal.

“He is 17 years old, about to turn 18 in August, and I have always said he has bags and bags of potential,” he said.

AFC Sudbury v Ipswich Town U23 - Ben Hunter races through the midfield with Ipswich Town trialist Quevin Castro right behind Picture: Richard Marsham (14061011)

“I said to him last year he still needed to work harder on the defensive side of his game, like when to release the ball.

“If he gets away from his brothers, who always look for each other, I think he will excel.

“He invited me to come and watch him and thanked me for what I have done, but at the end of the day all I have done is given him a platform to succeed. I am quite confident he will get signed up there.”

Castro, who was in Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon’s academy, where he played two age groups up in their under-17s side, said: “After my 40 games with Thetford Town last season I obviously wanted to play higher.

“I went on trial to Sutton United and they wanted to sign me. And when playing for them I went to a tournament and I got a lot of interest from clubs like Fulham and others and Ipswich came in for me and asked me to go on trial with them.

“Since then it has been going all right. I have been training with them every day.”

East Harling, Norfolk, UK, 06 October 2018..Football action from East Harling v Thetford - Matthew Allin (EH) and Quevin Castro (T)..Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography. (4635713)

Reflecting on his first showing in a Blues shirt at Sudbury on Saturday, he said: “It went really well and I was happy to get my first goal. It took a little deflection but you’ve got to claim them.

“At Thetford people saw me as a winger but I have always been a centre midfield player, and the coaches here see me as that.”

The Portuguese-born player, who first came across to England at the age of three, made his debut for Thetford aged 16 and was on trial at Norwich City for several months, though did not get a deal at the Canaries.

He returned to Thetford to play the whole of last season in the same team as his brothers, and believes it has stood him in good stead.

“I think when coaches ask me where I have been and I say a full season at Thetford Town they are really impressed with that,” he said.

Thetford continued their impressive pre-season form with a 4-2 win at Harwich & Parkeston on Saturday, followed by a 2-1 victory at home to Norwich CBS on Tuesday with former King’s Lynn Town, Dereham Town and Wisbech Town player Dylan Edge scoring the winner.

The experienced centre-forward was announced by White as a new addition just after Friday's Free Press went to the printers.

* Meanwhile, Thetford's FA Cup extra preliminary round tie at home to Rothwell Corinthians on Saturday, August 10 has been moved to a 7.30pm kick-off, due to the cricket going on over during the afternoon amid safety issues. Rothwell had also been offered the Friday night.