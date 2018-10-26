Thetford Town manager Danny White has not held back about the issues his Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side are facing this season, following a third consecutive defeat on Tuesday.

The team exited the League Challenge Cup at home to Swaffham Town on penalties – after drawing 2-2 in normal time – despite their visitors competing in the league below in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North.

But White said the lower-league team demonstrated they were a ‘quality’ outfit with several players capable of Bostik-level football, and beat them with some ‘clever play’.

“It’s obviously disappointing to lose,” he said. “Swaffham are a strong side. We were even a little surprised by their quality; they know how to play football.

“And penalties are a lottery really so I’m not too bothered about that.

“What bothers me is that we conceded almost immediately after going 2-1 ahead.

“It was a frustrating performance from us – I think we are a little low on confidence. The last few games have hurt, but we are experiencing a lot of issues right now.”

The 5-6 loss on spot kicks followed a 5-1 trouncing at home to Wroxham in the league on Friday, in a performance White would ‘prefer to forget’.

He said he had never known a season like it at Mundford Road, with injuries at an all-time high and player commitment at an all-time low.

“It’s been a bit of a joke with squad availability since pre-season,” White said.

“I need players who want to be here and I’m starting to lose some patience, team togetherness has been really up and down this season.

“I don’t feel like we are working together, or for each other, and the team isn’t as bonded as it has been in the past.

“Add injuries to that and we are struggling for any kind of squad consistency. I don’t think we’ve played the same team twice – I’ve never known anything like it. And our recent results show what happens in this situation.”

He said losing a key player in club captain Sam Bond, whose work commitments mean he can no longer commit – is a big blow.

He said team cohesion had been damaged and that he needed someone to ‘step up’ and fill the void.

“We haven’t found a suitable replacement for a team captain like Bond; he was great at bringing everyone together,” he said.

“It’s tough to bring in new players with so many clubs with more money around us.

“So we need to work with what we have and give our youngsters more of a chance.”

He said he will consider this approach on Saturday, as they host Haverhill Rovers (3pm) in the league.

“We have a lot of potential in our ranks,” he added.

“We’ve become a mid-table Step 5 side. We used to get relegated all the time, so we’ve done well. I just want to see us do even better.”