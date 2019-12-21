The rain over the last couple of days has wreaked havoc with this afternoon's fixture list, but some games have survived.

As it stands in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Walsham-le-Willows' home encounter against FC Clacton has passed an inspection and goes ahead - follow @russclaydon on Twitter for updates, KO 3pm.

Runaway leaders Stowmarket Town and Ely City will also be in action away from home with trips to Swaffham Town and Kirkley & Pakefield respectively.

Walsham-le-Willows

In the First Division North, 3G playing surfaces means that both AFC Sudbury Reserves versus Sheringham and Needham Market Reserves' home clash against Fakenham Town were never any danger.

Diss Town versus Wisbech St Mary, Framlingham Town versus Great Yarmouth Town and Lakenheath versus Ipswich Wanderers are also all on.

In the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division, both Bury Town and Soham Town Rangers – who are due to meet on Boxing Day – are without fixtures but the pitch at Aldiss Park has passed an inspection, meaning that AFC Sudbury's game at Dereham Town has been given the thumbs up.

All other matches – including the A11 derby between Mildenhall Town and Thetford Town – have been postponed.

