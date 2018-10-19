Football - Needham Vs Lowestoft Town .Needham celebrate last minute goal ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (4859161)

Things are ‘fairly rosy’ in Needham Market’s camp following their first back-to-back wins in the league since the opening matches of the season.

The Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division Central side inflicted a first home defeat on Coalville Town this season via a 2-1 scoreline on Saturday, before following it up with a narrow 1-0 victory at home to Lowestoft on Tuesday night.

The Marketmen left it late on both occasions, claiming the winning goals in the final minutes of the games to clamber up to a mid-table ninth at the quarter-season point.

It has left manager Richard Wilkins hopeful of a change in fortunes for his team, as they prepare to travel to Halesowen Town on Saturday (3pm) hunting for a hat-trick of wins.

Football - Needham Vs Lowestoft Town .Needham celebrate last minute goal ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (4859153)

“I hope these results mark a significant turn around for us, I really hope so, because anyone that has watched us before Saturday will have seen us at the end of some poor decisions, we’ve been a bit unfortunate,” he said.

“But quite often, the harder you work, the more you get little breaks. That’s two games in a row where we haven’t played to our best standard, but we got the points and worked hard, and that’s the main thing.

“Keeping a clean sheet was a big thing (on Tuesday), it’s our first for some time, so that’s always a plus.

“If you can be tight at the back and keep a clean sheet, then you always have the chance of winning games one-nil.

“I don’t think we have had many one-nils in my time here, and that’s something to work on. But everything’s feeling fairly rosy in camp at the moment.”

Football - Needham Vs Lowestoft Town ..Needhams Jake Dye on the ball battling with lowestoft town defender ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (4859132)

Needham went a goal ahead on Saturday, with Reece Dobson netting in the 14th minute, before Coalville fired back in the 56th minute.

It was the visitors who had the last word, however, with Joe Marsden scoring in the 88th minute to see the side to their first win in their last eight league fixtures – having not won in the league since August 14.

“Obviously no one expected us to go to Coalville, who hadn’t lost at home this season, and turn them over but we did, so from that point of view, it was a great win,” Wilkins said.

“But I thought we would then follow that up with a much better performance than our first half against Lowestoft, I was very disappointed.

“It was like they had forgotten everything they had learned at Coalville. We were sitting back waiting for something to happen.

“But in the second half, we rediscovered that feeling.

“If anyone deserved to win, it was us, for our second-half performance. I think they were happy with a point with about 20 minutes to go but we kept pushing.”

It was a tight Suffolk derby between the sides, with Jamie Godbold’s men as in need of league points as their hosts but, despite being marginally on top, Lowestoft could not find a goal for their efforts.

Football - Needham Vs Lowestoft Town ..Needhams Luke Ingram during game against Lowestoft ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (4859149)

It was the Marketmen who came out of the changing rooms with the drive after the break although, like the first half, it seemed likely to end in a stalemate as the finishing touch appeared missing for both sides.

But Tariq Issa – replacing Reece Dobson in the 61st minute – sparked Adam Mills’ coming alive down the left wing as the side began playing the long ball to great effect.

For the final 30 minutes, it was Needham that piled on the pressure with numerous shots, until Issa’s slightly mis-hit header in the 93rd minute bounced over the ‘keeper’s head and into the net, to ignite the delighted home fans and secure maximum points.

Wilkins added: “It’s a pleasing result. We didn’t get going in the first half, they were better than us and we were probably fortunate not to go in behind at the break.

“I thought we were much better in the second half, we had the right tempo and were on the front foot putting in some great crosses.

“But it was a bit of a boxing match, and we got them cornered in the second half – we were camped in their half for long periods of time but the knock out blow didn’t come.

“By the time you get to the 90th minute, you hope but don’t really expect to score, so it was great to do it at the end.

“It was a good cross in, probably not the best header that Tariq has ever hit but it was a lovely time to score.

“We didn’t play particularly well against Rushden Diamonds (Needham’s last home game, a 5-1 defeat on October 6) and so it was nice to get the three points in front of home fans.

“We go up to ninth with the three points and that’s a big difference. We climb half a dozen places from the win and suddenly everyone’s feeling a lot better about themselves.

“But that’s football, it changes very quickly and changes in just a couple of games.

“So we need to keep it going. We need to go to Halesowen on Saturday and pick up some more points there, whether it be one or three.”

Needham: Jessup, Dye, Sturgess, Squire, K Morphew, D Morphew, Ingram, Heath (c), Dobson (Issa 61’), Marsden, Mills

Attendance: 360

Free Press Man of the Match: Joe Marsden