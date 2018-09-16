Wheelers impress in range of disciplines across the country

IN ACTION: Logan Marsh, Sam Blackwell, Dylan Marsh and Stuart Adam represented West Suffolk Wheelers in the recent Clacton Duathlon at Holland Haven Country Park

West Suffolk Wheelers athletes have been putting in strong performances in a full range of disciplines over the past two weeks.

The last round of the Mud, Sweat & Gears Eastern series took place at Langdon Hills, in Basildon, and followed the previous day’s cyclocross event.

The eighth round was a tough, hilly, energy-sapping course with some gnarly root covered descents along with some fast, downhill sections.

Paul Watson put in a strong effort to finish second in the Grand Vet age category and secured third place in the series overall.

Hannah McInroy improved on her placing from last year to take fifth in the Vitruvian Middle Distance England National Championships.

McInroy finished in four hours, 51 minutes and 10 seconds, a stunning effort in a national championship event, which turned out to be only 30 seconds slower than third place.

Four Wheelers competed in the Clacton Duathlon, at Holland Haven Country Park, with Logan Marsh (TriStar Start), Dylan Marsh and Stuart Adam (TriStar 3) and first-place finisher in TriStar 1 all in action.

Laura Brown took eighth in her age group at the St Neots Triathlon, finishing in two hours, 33 minutes and one second, with Scott Williams managing 15th in his age group in 2:16:35.

Fifty five riders competed in this year’s season long time-trial series, with Dale Sturman and Laura Brown crowned the male and female Wheelers Time Trial champions.

Points are awarded from first to 19th place and, with only 12 of the events counting, Sturman took maximum points by winning the 12 events he took part in.

Richard Farrow consistently finished in the top three throughout the year, which placed him in second, with Matt Shingleton finishing third.

Brown retained the female title and finished 22nd overall, while Farrow also retook the Collard Shield, which is also a points-based trophy with points awarded for competing in each event and bonus points achieved for personal best times achieved over individual courses.

As a 44-year-old veteran, who has been racing for over 25 years, to still be able to achieve four personal bests over the seven different courses is quite a feat.

Viv Smith was second with 60 points and David Young finished third with two PBs.

In other events over the last fortnight, Matt Meek posted an impressive time in the Cambridge Cycling Club Open 25-mile event.

He completed the distance in 53 minutes and 21 seconds, averaging around 28 miles per hour.

Anna Street, Darren Sharman, Rob Masson and Matt Chingleton took part in the Buff Joust, a 24 hour running relay starting over a 5.5 mile course starting midday on Saturday.

The course was hard and lumpy, which made it tricky at night, but daylight lifted the team’s spirits and the online live results showed it was a close race between the first three mixed teams of three to five runners.

The Wheelers put in a huge effort to achieve a great result, finishing in first place with 26 laps completed (144.6 miles), two laps ahead of the next team.

Jan Murton took first place in her age group in the Framlingham 10k, completing the course in 51:09.