Bury St Edmunds Ladies’ Weston team secured their Division One status for the 2020 season with final wins against Rookery Park in the penultimate County Weston match followed by a win against Felixstowe Ferry.

The very strong Bury team of Alice Barlow, Georgia Parker, Mariette Robbertse, Lynne Wright and Liz Bezance won all five matches against Rookery, who were promoted with Bury to this level at the end of last season.

The final match of the season was against Felixstowe Ferry. Barlow was out first against Amanda Norman and this game produced 7 birdies and 2 eagles (both by Amanda).

Bury St Edmunds GC Weston Trophy team - photo Sandra Stannard (15285240)

Barlow was 2up with two holes to go when Amanda produced her second eagle on the 17th taking the match to the 18th hole which was halved, resulting in a win 1up for Bury. The standard of golf in this exciting match was high with both players scoring sub-par rounds.

Georgia Parker was next out and after 10 holes was 1 under par.

Against the highly experienced Jo Woodward, Georgia was thrilled to produce a 4&3 win for the team.

Mariette Robbertse, always a strong contender, played against an on-form Nicola Bennett. A tough match, Mariette was 2down with two holes to play and by winning the 17th hole took her match to the 18th.

Mariette needed to win this hole to take the game into extra holes but unfortunately her putt lipped out and the match remained 1down to Bury St Edmunds.

Lynne Wright’s opponent, Jude Hanner, showed excellent recovery skills when missing greens but still holing long putts for pars.

This was a close match, but Jude closed it out on the 17th with a 2&1 win. Liz Bezance came into the team for the injured Bev Allen and was feeling the pressure at 1down after 9 holes against Ann Fosker.

However, Liz remained calm and focused and the match turned a corner on the 11th when Liz put her second shot to 6 feet from the pin and finally went on to win 4&3.

So, with an excellent match win to Bury of 3-2 against Felixstowe Ferry, the end of season result was three wins (Stowmarket, Rookery Park and Felixstowe Ferry) and two losses (Aldeburgh and Ipswich) meaning that Bury will remain in Division One for the 2020 season.

Weston team captain, Joan Garrett, said: “Well done to all the players and thanks to the caddies and supporters throughout this year’s games.”

Thetford Golf Club

Mike Horley’s Captain’s Day was a big success at Thetford with 75 men taking part in a Stableford competition plus 14 ladies.

Club manager Malcolm Grubb said: “It was a perfect day for golf, and everybody enjoyed the refreshments provided on the 11th tee. Club chairman Les Dewey was on duty there and collected another £165.15 for Mike’s 2019 Charity, the East Anglian Air Ambulance.”

There were some very good scores and Jon Olpin took home the top prize of a Motocaddy electric trolley after returning 42pts off his handicap of 19.

He finished one point ahead of four-handicapper Gareth Thomas, who went round in an excellent gross 71, one under par.

Barry Brackenborough (11hcp) was next with 40 and Mick Maskell (14hcp) beat Shaun Burton (16hcp) on count-back for fourth place with 39.

The ladies’ winner was July Arthur (8hcp) who scored 35pts, beating three others on count-back. Barbara Bailey (32hcp), Pam Ellis (30hcp) and Heather Keeble (13hcp) were the unfortunate players to miss out.

After the golf there was a buffet and disco in the evening when the presentations were made.

The Men’s Centenary Trophy at Thetford was washed out earlier in the year and it was another wet morning for the re-arrangement.

This time things improved, and the competition was completed, with Chris Clark taking the top prize with 87-17=70, finishing one stroke ahead of Jon Congdon (81-10=71) with David Fawcett third (83-11=72).

Kath Malvern won the Ladies’ Centenary Trophy with 80-7=73, followed by Heather Keeble (95-14=81) and Janice Fossey (96-13=83).

The Suffolk Golf Club

Club president Peter Plumb notched up another victory as his rich vein of form continued last week.

His 44 Stableford points off his 21-handicap in the Midweek competition equated to a round of gross 85 only two shots from shooting his age, the holy grail of golf scoring.

Vice-captain Gordon Markham carded 42 points for second place and Val O’Neill came third.

The Suffolk GC’s Ladies Weston team (Charlie Garrod, Rio Everitt, Tisha Mortlock, Jackie Thomas & June Smart) beat Seckford 4-1 last week and are now in second place in Division Three and, with one match to go, have an excellent chance of promotion to Division Two for next year.

Stowmarket Golf Club

On Monday, August 5, Stowmarket’s ladies played against Felixstowe at Haverhill in the quarter-final of the Stearn Trophy – a county knockout Foursomes competition over 36 holes for handicaps 12-20.

Linda Gilham/Kim Davis, Wendy Wilderspin/Jo Finter, Bev Gray/Jenny Buckle won by 2 to 1.

Joan Hunter the club’s ladies’ captain said: “I am so proud of the way our team performed; the standard of golf was really good, and it was a very exciting match for both players and caddies.

“We are all looking forward to the semi-final against Gorleston at Halesworth on Monday, September 2.”