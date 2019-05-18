West Suffolk Swimming Club finished as the Top Club in their annual A’MAY’zing meet at Abbeycroft Leisure, in Bury St Edmunds at the weekend.

West Suffolk Swimming Club coach David Harrison pictured with the Top Visiting Club, City of Cambridge

Eight different clubs from around the region were in action, including teams from Stowmarket, Newmarket, Bottisham, Cambridge, Ely, Norwich and Huntingdon, as well as the home club.

The weekend event saw 370 swimmers compete in the annual competition, with 106 swimmers from West Suffolk Swimming Club in action across the 28 different events.

There were gold medals for Bury-based swimmers Olivia Whyte (13yrs 200m free), Ben Cottrill (11yrs 200m backstroke, 200m butterfly, 100m backstroke, 100m free, 200m free and 100m butterfly), Ben Wortley (15+ 50m backstroke and 50m butterfly), Grace Bullingham (12yrs 50m backstroke, 50m breaststroke and 100m free), Libby Seys (13yrs 50m backstroke), Samuel Blackwell (10yrs 100m breaststroke, 50m breaststroke, 200m free and 50m free), Casper Munro-Smith (15+ 100m breaststroke, 200m IM, 100m backstroke and 200m backstroke), Megan Low (10yrs 100m breaststroke), Kiera Broad (11yrs 100m breaststroke), Alice Clark (13yrs 100m breaststroke, 200m IM, 50m breaststroke and 100m IM), Phoebe Hastings (15+ 100m breaststroke and 50m butterfly), Josh Barnes (13yrs 200m butterfly, 100m butterfly and 50m free), Phoebe Harpur-Davies (11yrs 200m butterfly), Evie Pyle (14yrs 200m butterfly, 200m backstroke, 50m breaststroke, 50m free and 100m IM), James O’Connor (13yrs 200m IM), Samuel Chamberlain (9yrs 50m butterfly), Harry Smart (15+ 50m breaststroke and 100m free), Imogen Clark (15+ 50m breaststroke, 100m butterfly and 50m free), Imogen Gotch (13yrs 200m breaststroke and 50m free), Will Hicks (15+ 200m breaststroke and 50m free), Archie Chamberlain (12yrs 50m free) and Jake Clarke (15+ 100m IM).

West Suffolk finished first in the Top Club standings with 3,495 points, ahead of City of Cambridge Swimming Club, the Top Visiting Club, in second, on 2,219 points, and Newmarket & District Swimming Club, in third, on a total of 1,694 points.

Stowmarket Swimming Club took fourth with 1,274 points, with City of Ely Swimming Club (1,007) in fifth, City of Norwich Swimming Club (646) in sixth, Bottisham Swimming Club (289) in seventh and Huntingdon in eighth.

The Top Girl award at the meeting went to 14-year-old Ciara Keegan, while the Top Boy prize went to Oliver Rana-Beadle, also 14, who were both members of the second-placed City of Cambridge Swimming Club.