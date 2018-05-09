Watson is Worlington’s star man over the bank holiday weekend

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Ipswich (138) lost to

Worlington (197-7)

by 54 runs

Worlington recorded their first win of the 2018 season during a low-scoring affair at newly-promoted Ipswich on Saturday.

The visitors were inserted into bat first on a slow, low track and posted a total of 197-7 from their allotted 50 overs.

Jimmy Watson (89) and the in-form Ziaf Kulasi (58) shared a second-wicket stand of 99, with Ipswich’s Jack Elford the pick of the home side’s bowlers with figures of 3-48.

In reply, Ipswich were dismissed for just 138 as Worlington’s Charlie Tunstall returned figures of 4-23 from his 10-over spell.

Tunstall, meanwhile, was ably assisted with the ball in hand by Craig Estlea (2-20), Ashan Athukoralage (1-23) and Nuwan Jayasena (1-27) to help seal the victory.

Worlington will aim to make it back-to-back wins when they host Woolpit on Saturday (1pm).

• In Division Five, Worlington II also picked up their first win of the season, by a margin of 15 runs at home to St Osyth.

Skipper Jonno Peachey top scored for Worlington with 70, to help his side to 227-9.

In reply, St Osyth finished on 212-6 despite the best efforts of Scott Fraser with an unbeaten 115.

• Records tumbled on Sunday as Worlington advanced beyond Bentley in the opening round of the National Village Cup.

Jimmy Watson posted a personal best knock of 189, and together with Graham Ford (111), the two broke the club-record stand — a record that has stood for 20 years.

Watson’s knock was also the highest in Sunday cricket for Worlington, and third on the all-time list.

The partnership helped Worlington close on 327-4 from their 40 overs, while visiting Bentley closed on 272-8 with Ziaf Kulasi taking four wickets.

The victory has seen Worlington progress through to the second round of the competition, where they host Stradbroke CC on Sunday (1pm).