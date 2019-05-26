Walsham win hearts and minds in play-off

Walsham-le-Willows may not have won the prestigious under-18s silverware on offer at Diss Town on Friday, but they did win hearts and minds for a gutsy display against AFC Sudbury Academy.

Against a side who fired four goals past them at Portman Road just eight days before in the county cup final, Walsham showed great resolve to make a real game of their first ever Thurlow Nunn Youth League Championship final appearance.

Goalkeeper Dan Stobbart shone once again as Alan Harris’ Central Division winners held out their opponents, in a fourth straight final in the competition, for 84 minutes.

But a classy Freddie King move finally undid them before Nathan Read fired into an unguarded net as they were caught out in added time.

Harris had expressed his pride after the 4-1 defeat in the Suffolk U18 Midweek Cup final to AFC, but after the final whistle on Friday his admiration had risen to new levels.

“It has been a long season where we have won the league and got to two cup finals, but to come out tonight and put that performance in against a team like that is absolutely brilliant,” he said. “I couldn’t ask for any more. That is one of the best 90-minute performances I have seen this season from those boys. I am so proud of them.”

Dan Stobbart proved to be a thorn in Sudbury’s side time and time again at Brewers Green Lane, making two key first-half saves from King inside the opening 22 minutes.

Ross Crane found the side-netting while Joe Grimwood beat the ‘keeper with a fierce volley in the 41st minute, only to be flagged offside.

Despite seeing less of the ball, Walsham could have had an opener themselves but saw Matt Glover’s low 30-yard effort bounce out off the post, while he also put just wide when found unmarked on the edge of the box.

Stobbart continued to star in the second period as he denied Tom Maycock, Liam Bennett and Crane in various fashions before sweeping up smartly ahead of Read as AFC resorted to a long ball.

The Walsham threat had not subsided though and goalkeeper Sam Wright just managed to stretch to catch Glover’s goalbound effort while Jack Spampantao saw his shot land on the roof of the net.

But a moment of real quality finally saw Sudbury make the breakthrough in the 84th minute. The son of professional snooker player Mark King, who was watching on, collected an Issac Skubich pass before executing a great Cruyff turn ahead of a one-two with Maycock to reach the edge of the box. From there he fired low inside the left-hand post to spark wild celebrations.

After Stobbart kept out Maycock with another fine save, Wright earned his corn up the other end with an arching fingertip save to deny Taylor Waterson’s header.

But Walsham were eventually made to pay for over-committing in the third minute of six added on as Read won the race ahead of Harry McKeown to apply the finish in an unguarded net to Ollie Gravett’s long punted clearance.

A red card followed for Walsham’s Ben Harris for dissent before the final whistle was met with an ugly melee to slightly sour a great final.

Walsham: D Stobbart, Browne, Asker, Waterson, Hubbard, Dixon, W Stobbart, Spampanato, Mower, Whitby (c), Glover. Used subs: Harris, Roberts, McKeown, Stiff.

Free Press Man of The Match: Dan Stobbart but also mentions for Konnor Dixon and Matt Glover in a real team effort.