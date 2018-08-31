Walsham-le-Willows manager Trevor Newman is not yet booking a Wembley hotel for the FA Vase final weekend, but does believe his side have the next stage of the competition within their grasp.

OPTIMISTIC: Walsham manager Trevor Newman is excited

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side will host lower-league Diss Town on Friday evening in the First Round Qualifying round of the Buildvase FA Vase (7.45pm) at The Willows’ Summer Road ground.

Despite the side going into the game on the back of a 1-0 loss on the road at Wroxham on Saturday, the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division club still lie third in the league at this early stage.

Newman said: “I’m really pleased with how we have started this season, and so we do feel confident ahead of the game.

“We had a bit of a setback with the loss at Wroxham, but we were struggling for numbers and still only fell to a narrow defeat.

“We didn’t play quite as well. So it’s all on us to play well and turn up against Diss.

“If we do that, then I fully expect to win, but we are not underestimating them – they are a good side and if we open the door, I’m sure they will run through it.”

Diss are previous winners of the competition, going all the way in the 1993/94 season, but are firm underdogs this time as they compete in a lower division to their Norfolk rivals.

The Thurlow Nunn First Division North side’s manager, Jason Cook, said this meant his side had ‘no pressure’ on their shoulders.

Newman agreed that the pressure sits firmly on his team’s shoulders, but said this should be expected.

“I wouldn’t expect the boys to crumble though,” he said. “They should expect to be favourites at this stage. But it’s nice to play someone local and hopefully we’ll get a decent crowd for it.

“It’s a Friday night game, it’s local and it’s the FA Vase.

“I think there could be a great atmosphere, there’s definitely extra spice to it all.

“And, believe it or not, it’s going to be our first home game of the season (due to a ground share with the cricket club); we really can’t wait.

“It would be brilliant to get a bit of a cup run this season, everyone enjoys it.”

Diss boss Cook also has the same idea though and the Tangerines will go into the derby full of confidence, he said, following Saturday’s 5-0 win over Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves.

That was Diss’ third victory from their opening five league games, to leave them sixth in the early First Division North table.